Кошлуков се извини публично за средния пръст

Ганий 12 Февруари 2018 18:19



NBC fires analyst over Japan comment at Pyeongchang Games



Ramo, who has written books on China and is a corporate director of Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) and FedEx Corp (FDX.N), said as athletes paraded into the Games stadium on Friday that "every Korean will tell you that Japan is a cultural, technological and economic example that has been so important to their own transformation".



Koreans around the world criticized his remarks on social media and a petition soon circulated online.



Japan, which colonized the Korean peninsula from 1910 to 1945, has left a deep legacy of mistrust and ill-feeling in South Korea .



The Pyeongchang Organising Committee (POCOG) had earlier told Reuters that it "informed NBC of the errors in their commentary and the sensitivity of the subject in Korea".

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/winter-olympics/nbc-fires-analyst-over-japan-comment-at-pyeongchang-games/ar-BBJ0WIj?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=spartanntp