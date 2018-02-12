Тръмп планира да приватизира Международната космическа станция

12 Февруари 2018 11:40

Article 6

Ownership of Elements and Equipment



1. Canada, the European Partner, Russia, and the United States, through their respective Cooperating Agencies, and an entity designated by Japan at the time of the deposit of its instrument under Article 25(2), shall own the elements listed in the Annex that they respectively provide, except as otherwise provided for in this Agreement. The Partners, acting through their Cooperating Agencies, shall notify each other regarding the ownership of any equipment in or on the Space Station.



2. The European Partner shall entrust ESA, acting in its name and on its behalf, with ownership over the elements it provides, as well as over any other equipment developed and funded under an ESA programme as a contribution to the Space Station, its operation or



3. The transfer of ownership of the elements listed in the Annex or of equipment in or on the Space Station shall not affect the rights and obligations of the Partners under this Agreement, the MOUs, or implementing arrangements.



4. Equipment in or on the Space Station shall not be owned by, and ownership of elements listed in the Annex shall not be transferred to, any non-Partner or private entity under the jurisdiction of a non-Partner without the prior concurrence of the other Partners. Any transfer of ownership of any element listed in the Annex shall require prior notification of the other Partners.



5. The ownership of equipment or material provided by a user shall not be affected by the mere presence of such equipment or material in or on the Space Station.



6. The ownership or registration of elements or the ownership of equipment shall in no way be deemed to be an indication of ownership of material or data resulting from the conduct of activities in or on the Space Station.



7. The exercise of ownership of elements and equipment shall be subject to any relevant provisions of this Agreement, the MOUs, and implementing arrangements, including relevant procedural mechanisms established therein.

The Space Station elements to be provided by the Partners are summarized below and are further elaborated in the MOUs:



1. The Government of Canada, through CSA, shall provide:

as a Space Station infrastructure element, the Mobile Servicing Center (MSC);as an additional flight element, the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator; and in addition to the flight elements above, Space Station-unique ground elements.



2. The European Governments, through ESA, shall provide:

as a user element, the European pressurized laboratory (including basic functional outfitting); other flight elements to supply and to reboost the Space Station; and in addition to the flight elements above, Space Station-unique ground elements.



3. The Government of Japan shall provide:

as a user element, the Japanese Experiment Module (including basic functional outfitting, as well as the Exposed Facility and the Experiment Logistics Modules); other flight elements to supply the Space Station; and in addition to the flight elements above, Space Station-unique ground elements.



4. The Government of Russia, through RSA, shall provide:

Space Station infrastructure elements, including service and other modules; as user elements, research modules (including basic functional outfitting) and attached payload accommodation equipment; other flight elements to supply and to reboost the Space Station; and -- in addition to the flight elements above, Space Station-unique ground elements.



5. The Government of the United States, through NASA, shall provide:

Space Station infrastructure elements, including a habitation module; as user elements, laboratory modules (including basic functional outfitting), and attached payload accommodation equipment; other flight elements to supply the Space Station; and in addition to the flight elements above, Space Station-unique ground elements.

@Quora