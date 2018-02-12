:: Добре дошъл CommonCrawl [Bot] (Бот)
Тръмп планира да приватизира Международната космическа станция

Това е записано в документ, публикуван от американски медии
 
Снимка БГНЕС
Администрацията на американския президент Доналд Тръмп планира да приватизира Международната космическа станция (МКС) и да я превърне в своеобразно „частно предприятие на търговска основа“. Това съобщава вестник „Вашингтон поуст“, който разполага със съответния проект, съобщават БГНЕС и Нова тв.

Вашингтон се подготвя да прекрати финансирането на МКС през НАСА след 2024 г. Но няма намерение да се отказва от орбиталната станция и разработва план, който може да я изведе от държавния сектор и да я прати в частни ръце.

„Решението да се прекрати пряката федерална подкрепа за МКС към 2025 г. не означава, че станцията ще бъде свалена от орбита дотогава. Напълно е възможно представители на съответния промишлен сектор да продължат да управляват определени елементи или функции на МКС в рамките на бъдеща комерсиална платформа. НАСА ще разширява международните и търговските партньорства през следващите седем години, за да осигури непрекъснат достъп на хора и присъствието им на ниска околоземна орбита“, пише в документа.

В проектобюджета за 2019-а финансова година (в САЩ тя започва на 1 октомври), който ще бъде публикуван в понеделник, администрацията иска 150 млн. долара за „осигуряване на развитието и установяване на търговски структури и възможности“ за по-нататъшна приватизация на МКС.

Тези планове, според „Вашингтон поуст”, преди всичко останало ще се сблъскат с критика в Конгреса на САЩ, като се има предвид, че за изграждането и експлоатацията на МКС са похарчени около 100 млрд. долара. Сега НАСА е в процес на изучаване на възможността да се удължи експлоатационният срок на станцията до 2028 г.

Използването й към момента струва на НАСА между 3 и 4 млрд. долара годишно
12 Февруари 2018 10:05

Изцяло в духа на постепенната аутсорс приватизация на НАСА.

Интересно дали пък не е редно да попитат и останалите участници в проекта какво мислят по въпроса.

А още по-интересно е дали някоя трета страна няма да заяви готовност да замести САЩ като инвеститор и участник в проекта?
12 Февруари 2018 10:12
абе , този може ли да приватизира и Бондстийл примерно
12 Февруари 2018 10:12
Колко удобно... И късогледо...
А един сибирски пътешественик би казал "НЕма пАре"...
12 Февруари 2018 10:20
Само по спомени, ама модулът "Заря" не е ли изцяло руски? И не е ли в него монтирано цялото електронно оборудване за ориентация в пространството, управлението на слънчевите батерии и захранването с енергия на цялата станция?
12 Февруари 2018 10:23
тръмп тоа път е пропуснал да дрънне една жица на офицера за свръзка
12 Февруари 2018 11:10
Англо-саксони, сър!
Великий Космический Обман
О пользе снега и обледенения
Технические аспекты темы "летало что-то у америкосов на Луну или не совсем летало" уже давно высосаны досуха.
Всё доказано десятками фактов: показушный старт и короткий полет в сторону ближайшей лужи - в Атлантику, в строго охраняемые квадраты.
https://blef-nasa.livejournal.com/4635.html
12 Февруари 2018 11:12
Нагли, както винаги!
12 Февруари 2018 11:15
Не само "Заря", а и още няколко модула. Което не пречи, може пък да се продават.
Но щом кучето е решило че достатъчно е гледало касапина - нека се пробват, американците никога не са имали тяхна станция.
12 Февруари 2018 11:27
"It is commonly believed that man will fly directly from the earth to the moon, but to do this, we would require a vehicle of such gigantic proportions that it would prove an economic impossibility. It would have to develop sufficient speed to penetrate the atmosphere and overcome the earth's gravity and, having traveled all the way to the moon, it must still have enough fuel to land safely and make the return trip to earth. Furthermore, in order to give the expedition a margin of safety, we would not use one ship alone, but a minimum of three ... each rocket ship would be taller than New York's Empire State Building [almost ¼ mile high] and weigh about ten times the tonnage of the Queen Mary, or some 800,000 tons." Wernher von Braun, the father of the Apollo space program, writing in Conquest of the Moon, 1953.

12 Февруари 2018 11:34
Трамп или е изкукуригал или пак става въпрос за развален журналистически талафон. Международната космическа станция не е американска. Към нея има закачен един американски модул и толкоз. Да си го откачат и да си го носят у тях. Но без останалата част тоя модул става за развъждане на кокошки някъде из Тексас, примерно.
12 Февруари 2018 11:36
Не е баш тъй

(снимка: натиснете тук)
12 Февруари 2018 11:37
Вашингтон се подготвя да прекрати финансирането на МКС през НАСА след 2024 г.
Не само ще бъде прекратено, но и станцията ще бъде опразнена.

РФ подготвя отделяне на нейните модули и изграждането на собствена станция. Има и всички технологии за това.

САЩ нямат технологии да изпращат хора в космоса след краха на совалките. Нямат дори технологии за решаване на най-острия проблем в американската астронавтика - космическата тоалетна, та се налага да купуват руска.

Затова, ако американската космическа програма продължава да се върви по досегашния път, няма да има друг изход, освен през 2024 на американците да бъде обяснено, че изстрелването на астронавти на орбита е вредно за бюджета, безсмислено от финансова гледна точка и изобщо кой в 21 век се занимава с полети в Космоса.

И всякакви новини от Космоса ще изчезнат, докато Америка не напредне достатъчно, така че да може отново да изпраща сама американци в Космоса.

12 Февруари 2018 11:40
Article 6
Ownership of Elements and Equipment

1. Canada, the European Partner, Russia, and the United States, through their respective Cooperating Agencies, and an entity designated by Japan at the time of the deposit of its instrument under Article 25(2), shall own the elements listed in the Annex that they respectively provide, except as otherwise provided for in this Agreement. The Partners, acting through their Cooperating Agencies, shall notify each other regarding the ownership of any equipment in or on the Space Station.

2. The European Partner shall entrust ESA, acting in its name and on its behalf, with ownership over the elements it provides, as well as over any other equipment developed and funded under an ESA programme as a contribution to the Space Station, its operation or

3. The transfer of ownership of the elements listed in the Annex or of equipment in or on the Space Station shall not affect the rights and obligations of the Partners under this Agreement, the MOUs, or implementing arrangements.

4. Equipment in or on the Space Station shall not be owned by, and ownership of elements listed in the Annex shall not be transferred to, any non-Partner or private entity under the jurisdiction of a non-Partner without the prior concurrence of the other Partners. Any transfer of ownership of any element listed in the Annex shall require prior notification of the other Partners.

5. The ownership of equipment or material provided by a user shall not be affected by the mere presence of such equipment or material in or on the Space Station.

6. The ownership or registration of elements or the ownership of equipment shall in no way be deemed to be an indication of ownership of material or data resulting from the conduct of activities in or on the Space Station.

7. The exercise of ownership of elements and equipment shall be subject to any relevant provisions of this Agreement, the MOUs, and implementing arrangements, including relevant procedural mechanisms established therein.


The Space Station elements to be provided by the Partners are summarized below and are further elaborated in the MOUs:

1. The Government of Canada, through CSA, shall provide:
as a Space Station infrastructure element, the Mobile Servicing Center (MSC);as an additional flight element, the Special Purpose Dexterous Manipulator; and in addition to the flight elements above, Space Station-unique ground elements.

2. The European Governments, through ESA, shall provide:
as a user element, the European pressurized laboratory (including basic functional outfitting); other flight elements to supply and to reboost the Space Station; and in addition to the flight elements above, Space Station-unique ground elements.

3. The Government of Japan shall provide:
as a user element, the Japanese Experiment Module (including basic functional outfitting, as well as the Exposed Facility and the Experiment Logistics Modules); other flight elements to supply the Space Station; and in addition to the flight elements above, Space Station-unique ground elements.

4. The Government of Russia, through RSA, shall provide:
Space Station infrastructure elements, including service and other modules; as user elements, research modules (including basic functional outfitting) and attached payload accommodation equipment; other flight elements to supply and to reboost the Space Station; and -- in addition to the flight elements above, Space Station-unique ground elements.

5. The Government of the United States, through NASA, shall provide:
Space Station infrastructure elements, including a habitation module; as user elements, laboratory modules (including basic functional outfitting), and attached payload accommodation equipment; other flight elements to supply the Space Station; and in addition to the flight elements above, Space Station-unique ground elements.


@Quora
12 Февруари 2018 11:44
Ще има кръв и сополи, както при всеки развод.
Само че как ще изчислят на кого какво ще се падне ?
Защото и двете страни до едно време изпращаха и совалки и Съюзи, а после совалките спряха и останаха всички пътници и товари да се возят дотам и обратно само със Съюзи.
И друго, сега станцията ще я делят с желязна стена или ще я скъсат на две и всеки ще си лети отделно ?
Доналд е бизнесмен, да си гледа бизнеса. В случая с тая идея повече се приближава до начина на мислене на полуидиотите.
Засега.
12 Февруари 2018 12:00
Последно: Тръмп от "нашите", т.е. "добрите" ли е или е от либерастите нечестиви?
12 Февруари 2018 12:31

Han
12 Февруари 2018 11:37

Вашингтон се подготвя да прекрати финансирането на МКС през НАСА след 2024 г.
Не само ще бъде прекратено, но и станцията ще бъде опразнена.

РФ подготвя отделяне на нейните модули и изграждането на собствена станция. Има и всички технологии за това.

САЩ нямат технологии да изпращат хора в космоса след краха на совалките. Нямат дори технологии за решаване на най-острия проблем в американската астронавтика - космическата тоалетна, та се налага да купуват руска.

Затова, ако американската космическа програма продължава да се върви по досегашния път, няма да има друг изход, освен през 2024 на американците да бъде обяснено, че изстрелването на астронавти на орбита е вредно за бюджета, безсмислено от финансова гледна точка и изобщо кой в 21 век се занимава с полети в Космоса.

И всякакви новини от Космоса ще изчезнат, докато Америка не напредне достатъчно, така че да може отново да изпраща сама американци в Космоса.


За сегашната МКС са дадени 100 милиарда долара, според статията. Плюс 3-4 милиарда на година. Евентуалната руска КС и наполовина да е по-евтина, сумата е колосална. А и кой би ги дал, за да изпраща тоалетни в космоса?
12 Февруари 2018 12:40
абе , този може ли да приватизира и Бондстийл примерно


Що? Искаш Блекуотър ли да я вземат?

За сегашната МКС са дадени 100 милиарда долара,

Имали бол пари - дали! Въпросът сега е, кой колко ще дава за напред.
Тука бай Дончо, като шарлатанин с доказана история и голям опит в продаването на какви ли не боклуци, започва търга отлично.
Може да е шут, ама е успял да събере няколко милиарда долара, от другите американски измамници, да стане президент на САЩ и дори не е бил в затвора.
Все още.
12 Февруари 2018 13:35
В момента двама канадски космонавти учат руски в Москва.
12 Февруари 2018 14:16
Ся, руснаците също смятат значително да си комерсиализират космическата програма, включително МКС или каквото остане от нея.
Така че станция ще има и по всяка вероятност голяма част от нейната дейност ще бъде космическият туризъм.
12 Февруари 2018 15:30
Тръмп планира


Ами да си планира. МКС не принадлежи на САЩ. МКС‌принадлежи на 14 нации/държави.
САЩ плащат 4 млр наем на година. Явно печатницата е закъсала или се надяват след като САЩ обявят кризата да принудят другите да се съгласят да продадат МКС, което няма да стане.

12 Февруари 2018 15:40
Къде стои Русия с космическата си програма и високите технологии?
Лайкучките ще бъдат неприятно изненадани.

Доктор математических наук Ковальчук рассказал ПРАВДУ о российской науке. Соловьев МЫЧАЛ от шока!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=puRP6zp0lUc
Дай мнение по статията
