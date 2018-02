Няма оцелели сред трагедията с руския пътнически самолет

Android 11 Февруари 2018 15:16 An Antonov An-148, operated by Saratov Airlines, is reported missing after takeoff from Moscow's Domodedovo Airport, Russia.

Flight 6W703 took off from runway 14R at Domodedovo Airport at 14:21 hours local time (11:21 UTC). Last contact on flight tracking website Flightradar24 was 14:27 hours.



Weather about the time of departure at Domodedovo Airport included limited visibility (2100m) during light snowfall. Temperature was -5°C, overcast cloud deck at 2600 feet AGL.



METAR Weather report:



11:30 UTC / 14:30 local time:

UUDD 111130Z 13006MPS 2100 -SN SCT008 OVC026 M05/M06 Q1019 R14R/590293 R14L/590392 TEMPO 1200 SHSN BKN012CB



