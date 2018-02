ТАЦ: България показва грозното си лице

10 Февруари 2018 12:20

Гарване, поназнайваш ли малко английския?



Gender dysphoria (formerly gender identity disorder) is defined by strong, persistent feelings of identification with the opposite gender and discomfort with one's own assigned sex that results in significant distress or impairment. People with gender dysphoria desire to live as members of the opposite sex and often dress and use mannerisms associated with the other gender. For instance, a person identified as a boy may feel and act like a girl. This incongruence causes significant distress, and this distress is not limited to a desire to simply be of the other gender, but may include a desire to be of an alternative gender.





Treatments



Individual and family counseling is recommended for children, and individual or couples therapy is recommended for adults. Sex reassignment through surgery and hormonal therapy is an option, but identity problems may continue after this treatment and should be discussed in psychotherapy.



Many adults with gender dysphoria find comfortable, effective ways of living that do not involve all the components of three-phase treatment—psychological, surgical and hormonal. While some individuals manage to do this on their own, psychotherapy can be very helpful in bringing about personal discovery and maturation that facilitate self-comfort. The best outcomes are associated with early diagnosis, a supportive environment, and comprehensive treatment that respects the wishes and desires of the individual.



А ти?Definitionhttps://www.psychologytoday.com/conditions/gender-dysphoria