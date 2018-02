Шотландската полиция обсажда 45 минути плюшен тигър

07 Февруари 2018 21:54

Grubb, who had “absolutely no doubt it was real,” only became suspicious because the “tiger” wasn't moving after an hour.

“I drove up to it with my truck, and that's when I knew it was a toy . . . I feel a bit silly for calling the police, but I thought it was a real emergency,” he said.



phildecarp - 34 minutes ago



Did this farmer really think that his cows wouldn't mind the presence of a tiger in their midst? Did he think that the tiger would just hang out with the cows as opposed to eating one?

И точно мнение!https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/worldviews/wp/2018/02/07/a-frantic-call-about-a-loose-tiger-sent-armed-police-to-a-scotland-farm-it-was-a-stuffed-toy/?utm_term=.cd51a909cc44