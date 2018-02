Олимпийците от Северна Корея няма да получат подаръци заради санкциите

dissidentbg 07 Февруари 2018 13:21 micky73 07 Февруари 2018 13:12

Не зная кой кого ще трови, но в олимийскто градче се разпространи вирус от който доста народ се подриска.



The biggest problem with the virus showing up in Olympics venues is just how easily it can spread. People with the disease typically have uncontrollable bouts of vomiting and diarrhea. This clears the body of the virus quickly, usually in one to three days. But it also helps spread the bug to others. And one person infected usually means many more falling ill.