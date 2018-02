Русия си върна с помощта на Турция тялото на убития в Сирия пилот

06 Февруари 2018 18:13

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned the US once again to withdraw from the Syrian city of Manbij, saying that Turkish forces aim to return the city “to its true owners.”



Speaking at a meeting of his ruling AK Party in parliament on Tuesday, Erdogan said that countless terrorists had been “rendered inactive” by the recent Turkish offensive in Afrin. Vowing that the operation would continue, he mocked Washington's criticisms. “When are you going to finish with us asking the question, when did you finish your operations in Afghanistan? When did you finish your operations in Iraq? It's been 18 years,” Erdogan said, as quoted by Hurriyet.



He described the American military presence in Syria as opportunistic, saying that Washington had “calculations against Turkey, Iran and maybe Russia” now that Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) has been largely defeated.



Erdogan also vowed that Turkey would develop its defense sector and reduce reliance on foreign-made defense systems.

https://www.rt.com/news/417977-erdogan-owners-manbij-us/