Русия засили въздушните си удари в сирийската провинция Идлиб

Ретрохит 05 Февруари 2018 14:13 MASSIVE, MASSIVE #Russia/n Airstrikes all over #Idlib governorate tonight, including inside Idlib city.



Truly devastating.



Russia is just getting warmed up and it has warned Turkey not to lift a finger at them or bark like a dog in the media during these aerial operations.



https://twitter.com/Brasco_Aad/status/960234804838125569