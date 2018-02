Джихадистка групировка пое отговорност за свалянето на руския СУ-25

Ogopogo 04 Февруари 2018 14:04 FIM-92B, Stinger POST: In this version, the infrared seeker head was replaced by a combined IR/UV seeker that utilized rosette scanning. This resulted in achieving significantly higher resistance to enemy countermeasures (flares) and natural disturbances. Production ran from 1981 to 1987; a total of 600 missiles were produced.



Тук така пише:

https://www.militaryfactory.com/smallarms/detail.asp?smallarms_id=30