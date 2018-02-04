:: Добре дошъл CommonCrawl [Bot] (Бот)
В Атина излизат на протест за името "Македония"

 
Снимка: ЕРА/БГНЕС
Гърците излизат отново на протест за името "Македония". Центърът на столицата Атина се очаква да бъде блокиран, а градският транспорт няма да работи.
В демонстрацията в Солун преди две седмици се включиха повече от 90 хиляди души от цялата страна, а на днешния протест, според организаторите, ще се съберат над един милион души, предаде БНР. Гърция смята, че името на северната й съседка крие териториални претенции към северната гръцка област Македония.
Протестът обаче е много по-различен от солунския. Сега той е подкрепен от гръцката православна църква и, според наблюдатели, има и антиправителствен характер.
Тази седмица международният посредник Матю Нимиц посети Атина и Скопие. След срещите си с гръцките и македонските политици той заяви, че очаква решението на спора да дойде в близките месеци.
Митингът е организиран от крайнодесни гръцки политици и партии, подкрепен е от профашистката „Златна зора“ и групировката "Рубикон", която заплаши с проливането на кръв, предаде БГНЕС. Организаторите на сборището настояват за „обща граница със Сърбия“, икономическо задушаване на Република Македония и по никакъв начин терминът Македония да не бъде използван в наименованието на държавата. "Ако не се стигне до приемлив компромис, Гърция трябва да положи усилия за промяна на границите, за да граничи със Сърбия”, каза един от организаторите, ръководителят на Движението "Гръцко решение" Кирякис Велопулос. Според него "американците искат да създадат протекторат на север от Гърция, за да минират руските интереси".
Водещите гръцки политици не подкрепят този протест. Те разбират, че не могат повече да отлагат решението на въпроса с името, което не е от полза на Атина. Самият премиер Алексис Ципрас заяви, че Република Македония е призната под това име от много държави по света и в името на страната терминът Македония ще фигурира по един или друг начин. Нещо повече, Ципрас отбеляза, че не решаването на спорния въпрос само ще подкопае допълнително позициите на Гърция. Неговата теза беше подкрепена и от кмета на Солун Янис Бутарис, който заяви, че „схващането, че Македония е само гръцка, е много лошо“.
04 Февруари 2018 09:49
Крадците на чужда история щели да протестират за името Македония.
Повече от 2300г. в Европа няма държава Гърция.
Великите сили им я създадоха отново, както създадоха и еврейска държава след 2000 г.
04 Февруари 2018 09:49
Исторически атлас на Европа за последните 2000г.

Periodis Web - A Historical Atlas and Gazetteer of Europe from Year 1 to 2000

http://www.euratlas.net/history/europe/
04 Февруари 2018 11:10
Малякисите се занимават само с глупости. Явно не са си взели урока от финасовата криза и им трябва още.
Македония няма териториални претенции към никоя страна. Така че да вземат да подпишат един договор за добросъседство и да се свършва. Аман от простотии.
04 Февруари 2018 11:23
Исторически не Гърция завладява Македония, а обратното.

Гърците опитват няколко възстания срещу македонците, но в крайна сметка никога не успяват или само с временен успех. След упадъка на Македонската империя , Гърция не се възражда, а пада под римска власт, както и Македония и Тракия.
В армията на Александър Македонски има само около 7 хил. гърци. Толкова са и тракийци и илирийци. Македония както и всяка империя е обединение от различни етноси и народи. За справка, десетки хиляди гърци се бият на страната на Дариус (персийците) срещу Александър. Как тогава гърците може да претендират , че Александър и Македония са исторически гръцки.

The army soon encountered the forces of King Darius III. There were 40,000 Persians and Greeks (20,000 each) waiting for them at the crossing of the river Granicus, near the ancient city of Troy. These Greeks had joined the Persians in the years following the defeat of the Greek army by Philip II at Chaeronea. It is important to note the number of Greeks on the both sides.


Battle of Issus

In the autumn of 333 BC, the Macedonian army's encountered the Persian forces under the command of King Darius III himself at a mountain pass at Issus in northwestern Syria. 30,000 Greeks again formed a sizable addition to the Darius' army as elite fighters and were positioned directly against the Macedonian phalanx.


siege of Tyre

With the fall of Gaza, the whole Eastern Mediterranean coast was now secured and firmly in the hands of the Macedonians.

The mainland Greeks had hoped that the Persian navy and the Greek commander Memnon would land in Greece and help them launch a rebellion against Antipater's Macedonians, transfer the war into Macedonia itself, and cut off Alexander in Asia, but the sealing of the coast prevented this from happening. Memnon fell sick and died while attempting to regain the lost Greek city of Miletus on the Asia Minor coast, and the Persian plan to transfer the war into Europe well apart.


Battle of Gaugamela

The two armies met on the battlefield the next morning, October 1, 331 BC. On the Persian side were numerous Asiatic nations - Bactrians, Indians, Medians, Sogdians, even Albanians from the Caucasus, the ancestors of the modern Albanians who many centuries later migrated to Europe and are now northern neighbors to the modern Greeks and western neighbors to the modern Macedonians. The survivors of the 50,000 Greeks which Darius had on his side at the beginning of the war were also among the Persian ranks.


Suppression of the Greek Rebellion, Discharge of the Greeks, and the Death of Darius

Meanwhile in Greece, the Greeks under the leadership of Sparta rose to a rebellion against the Macedonian occupation. Antipater was in Thrace at the time and the Greeks took the opportunity to push back the Macedonian forces. But their initial victory did not last for long as Antipater returned with a large army, defeated the rebels, and regained Greece. 5,300 Greeks, including the Spartan king Agis were killed, while the Macedonians lost 3,500 men.


Повече подробности


http://www.historyofmacedonia.org/AncientMacedonia/AlexandertheGreat.html
04 Февруари 2018 11:28
Както казах и преди Александър е говорил на гръцки с всички, а на Македонски с Буцефал ...
Са остава лъвчето да ни каже, че "македонския" е тракийски диалект ...
04 Февруари 2018 11:44
PONTIECA04 Февруари 2018 11:28


Нищо подобно.
Александър е говорил на македонски, администрацията в имперските провинции е ползвала гръцки. За справка в римските провинции на Римската империя, администрацията е ползвала латински, но това не прави поданиците етнически римляни/латини. Македонският език е бил много близък до тракийския и илирийският език.
04 Февруари 2018 11:47
Македонският език е бил много близък до тракийския и илирийският език.

Е такива списвачи и лаладжии, сега се събират в Атина ...
Всички са еднакви ...
04 Февруари 2018 11:48
But now in Greece, upon rumors of his death, a major revolt broke out that engulfed the whole nation. Enraged, Alexander marched south covering 240 miles in two weeks and appeared before the walls of Thebes with a large Macedonian army. He let the Greeks know that it was not too late for them to change their minds, but the Thebans confident in their position called for all the Greeks who wished to set Greece free to join them against the Macedonians. They were not aware that the Athenians and the Peloponnesians, stunned by the speed of the Macedonian king, quickly reconsidered their options and were now awaiting the outcome of the battle before they make their next move.

Alexander's general Perdiccas attacked the gates, broke into the city, and Alexander moved with the rest of the army behind him to prevent the Thebans from cutting him off. The Macedonians stormed the city, killing everyone in sight, women and children included. 6,000 Thebans citizens died and 30,000 more were sold as slaves. The city where Alexander's father was kept as hostage for three years, was plundered, sacked, burned, and razed to the ground, just like Philip acted with Methone, Olynthus, and the rest of the Greek cities in Chalcidice. Only the temples and the house of the poet Pindar were spared from destruction. This was to be an example to the rest of Greece and Athens and the other Greek city-states quickly rethought their quest for freedom. Greece remained under Macedonian rule.


http://www.historyofmacedonia.org/AncientMacedonia/AlexandertheGreat.html
04 Февруари 2018 11:48
Александър е говорил на македонски

Това твърдение силно ме заинтригува. Има ли запазени някакви документи, написани на тоз език?
04 Февруари 2018 11:51
PONTIECA04 Февруари 2018 11:28
Както казах и преди Александър е говорил на гръцки с всички, а на Македонски с Буцефал ...
Са остава лъвчето да ни каже, че "македонския" е тракийски диалект ...


Може и да е. И македонци и тракийци са светли хора (светли коси и очи) за разлика от тъмничките гърци.

The ancient Greek historian Arrian cited the "old racial rivalry between the Greeks and Macedonians" that led to this hatred on both sides.


Как ще обясниш това?

04 Февруари 2018 11:52
SvSophia04 Февруари 2018 11:48

Да има, потърси на Гугъл.
04 Февруари 2018 11:54
"Arrian
Ancient Greek Historian
The Campaigns of Alexander

[1] "Destiny had decreed that Macedon should wrest the sovereignty of Asia from Persia, as Persia once had wrested it from the Medes, and the Medes, in turn, from the Assyrians." [p. 111]

[2] "Our enemies are Medes and Persians, men who for centuries have lived soft and luxurious lives; we of Macedon for generations past have been trained in the hard school of danger and war. Above all, we are free men, and they are slaves." [p.112]

[3] "When received the report that Alexander was moving forward to the attack, he sent some 30,000 mounted troops and 20,000 light infantry across the river Pinarus, to give himself a chance of getting the main body of his army into position without molestation. His dispositions were as follows:

in the van of his heavy infantry were his 30,000 Greek mercenaries, facing the Macedonian infantry, with some 60,000 Persian heavy infantry- known as Kardakes." [p.114]

[4] [Book II - Battle of Issus] "Darius' Greeks fought to thrust the Macedonians back into the water and save the day for their left wing, already in retreat, while the Macedonians, in their turn, with Alexander's triumph plain before their eyes, were determined to equal his success and not forfeit the proud title of invincible, hitherto universally bestowed upon them. The fight was further embittered by the old racial rivalry of Greek and Macedonian." [p.119]

[5] "The cavalry action which ensued was desperate enough, and the Persians broke only when they knew that the Greek mercenaries were being cut and destroyed by the Macedonian infantry." [p.119-20]

[6] "The same painstaking attention to details is evident in administrative matters. Appointments of governors are duly mentioned, and throughout his book Arrian is careful to give the father's name in the case of Macedonians, e.g. Ptolemy son of Lagus, and in the case of Greeks their city of origin." [p.25]

[7] "In the spring of 334 Alexander set out from Macedonia, leaving Antipater with 12,000 infantry and 1,500 cavalry to defend the homeland and to keep watch on the Greek states." [p.34]

[8] "The backbone of the infantry was the Macedonian heavy infantry, the 'Foot Companions', organized on territorial basis in six battalions (taxeis) of about 1,500 men each. In place of the nine-foot spear carried by the Greek hoplite, the Macedonian infantryman was armed with a pike or sarissa about 13 or 14 feet long, which required both hands to wield it. The light circular shield was slung on the left shoulder, and was smaller than that carried by the Greek hoplite which demanded the use of the left arm. Both, Greek and Macedonian infantry wore greaves and a helmet, but it is possible that the Macedonians did not wear a breastplate. The phalanx (a heavy infantry), like all the Macedonian troops had been brought by Philip to a remarkable standard of training and discipline." [p.35]

[9] Modern Greeks, have used this particular passage as evidence of Alexander's greekness. Alexander sent to Athens, as an offering to the goddess Athena, 300 full suits of Persian armor, with the following inscription:

"Alexander, son of Philip, and the Greeks (except the Lacedaemonians) dedicate these spoils, taken from the Persians who dwell in Asia." [p.76]

J.R. Hamilton, Associate professor of Classics and Ancient History from the University of Auckland, New Zealand, writes: 'In view of the small part that the Greeks had played in the battle the inscription (with its omission of any mention of the Macedonians) must be regarded as propaganda designed for his Greek allies. Alexander does not fail to stress the absence of the Spartans.'

[10] Alexander's rationale as to why he would not like to engage the Persian fleet in a battle:

"In the first place, it was to rush blindly into a naval engagement against greatly superior forces, and with an untrained fleet against highly trained Cyprian and Phoenician crews; the sea, morever, was a tricky thing - one could not trust it, and he was not going to risk making a present to the Persians of all the skill and courage of his men; as to defeat, it would be very serious indeed and would affect profoundly the general attitude to the war in its early stages, above all by encouraging the Greeks to revolt the moment they got news of a Persian success at sea." [p.80]

[11] Alexander speaking to his officers: ".......But let me remind you: Through your courage and endurance you have gained possession of Ionia, the Hellespont, both Phrygias, Cappadocia, Paphlagonia, Lydia, Caria, Lycia, Pamphylia, Phoenicia and Egypt; the Greek part of Libya is now yours, together with much of Arabia, lowland Syria, Mesopotamia, Babylon, and Susia;........." [p.292]

[12] Alexander addressing his troops: With all that accomplished, why do you hesitate to extend the power of Macedon - your power- to the Hyphasis and the tribes on the other side? [p.293] Arrian, book 5.

[13] Alexander continues to address his troops: "Gentlemen of Macedon, and you my friends and allies, this must not be. Stand firm; for well you know that hardship and danger are the price of glory, and that sweet is the savour of a life of courage and of deathless renown beyond the grave." [p.294]

[14] Alexander continues to speak to his Macedonians and allies: "Come, then; add the rest of Asia to what you already possess - a small addition to the great sum of your conquests. What great or noble work could we ourselves have achieved had we thought it enough, living at ease in Macedon, merely to guard our homes, excepting no burden beyond checking the encroachment of the Thracians on our borders, or the Illyrians and Triballians, or perhaps such Greeks as might prove a menace to our comfort." [p.294] Arrian, Book 5."

04 Февруари 2018 11:55
Това твърдение силно ме заинтригува. Има ли запазени някакви документи, написани на тоз език?

Как да няма, има ... Едни папируси заровени някъде в Сахара, ама още не са ги открили ...
04 Февруари 2018 11:58
Ариан
от Уикипедия, свободната енциклопедия

Ариан (Lucius Flavius Arrianus), познат още като Ариан от Никомедия и Флавий Ариан e грък, живял в Римската империя, историк, политик и философ. Смята се за най-достоверен източник за живота на Александър Велики.

http://bg.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ариан
04 Февруари 2018 11:58
Аз те питам има ли документи и артефакти от Александрово време, намерени някъде - къде?, написани на македонски език, ти ме пращаш в Гугъл и при Ариан.
Има ли запазен някъде надпис на тоз македонски език, сериозно питам, не се заяждам.
04 Февруари 2018 11:59
Произведения[редактиране | редактиране на кода]
Αλεξάνδρου Ανάβασις / Anabasis Alexandrou –Походите на Александър Велики
Indike – История на Индия
Periplus – Описание на земите на Черно море
Ektaxis kata Alanoon – Военната стратегия срещу аланите (фрагментарно запазен)
Taktika (фрагментарно запазен)
Преводи[редактиране | редактиране на кода]
Wilhelm Capelle (преводач): Arrian. Alexanders des Großen Siegeszug durch Asien (Meisterwerke der Antike). Zürich 1950 (Übersetzung einschließlich des indischen Buches).
Gerhard Wirth und Oskar von Hinüber (Hrsg.): Arrian. Der Alexanderzug. Indische Geschichte. Griechisch und deutsch. Artemis Verlag, München und Zürich 1985, ISBN 3-7608-1649-5.
Литература[редактиране | редактиране на кода]

Alexandri anabasis, 1575
Albert Brian Bosworth: A historical commentary on Arrian's history of Alexander. Oxford 1980ff.
Albert Brian Bosworth: From Arrian to Alexander: Studies in Historical Interpretation. Oxford und New York 1988, 2000.
Nicholas G. L. Hammond: Sources for Alexander the Great. An Analysis of Plutarch's Life and Arrian's Anabasis Alexandrou. Cambridge 1993.
04 Февруари 2018 12:00
Не ми цитирай уики кой е Ариан, дай ми линк към документ, написан на въпросния македонски език.
04 Февруари 2018 12:03
Сметни - просто е - колко века делят Александър от Ариан.
04 Февруари 2018 12:04
Някои използват Гугъла, а пък други "Евангелието на Раковски" ...
04 Февруари 2018 12:05
Много интересна дискусия, обаче за съжаление, джендърската тема затъмни тракската и македонската.
04 Февруари 2018 12:10
SvSophia04 Февруари 2018 11:58

Документи на тракийски и аспарухов български имаш ли да ми постнеш?
Липсата на собствена азбука не означава липсата на език.
Всъщност и азбуката която наричаме гръцка е всъщност финикийска.
04 Февруари 2018 12:14
Просто искам да зная какъв е бил "македонският" език на Филип и Александър, какво се е разбирало няколко века по-късно по Арианово време под "македонски" език и какъв според Лъва е днес този език, кой говори на него и защо се използва като аргумент в спора за името на измислена държава, на която сегашният й "език" е произведен с декрет в сръбски манастир в средата на 40-те години на ХХ в.
04 Февруари 2018 12:17

Документи на тракийски и аспарухов български имаш ли да ми постнеш?
Липсата на собствена азбука не означава липсата на език.
Всъщност и азбуката която наричаме гръцка е всъщност финикийска.

Тва кво общо има с името на днешната република, създадена след ПСВ - виж горния ми пост.
Къф аргумент е според теб оня "македонски" език и кой говори на него днес?
04 Февруари 2018 12:18
Не ми отговаряй - няма нищо общо.
04 Февруари 2018 12:27
Прилики и разлики ...
Та значи стуретса и лъвчето стане ли дума за гърци, са като еднояйчни близнаци ...
А стане ли дума за руснаците, са като Джекил и Хайд ...
04 Февруари 2018 12:30
SvSophia04 Февруари 2018 12:17

Тва кво общо има с името на днешната република, създадена след ПСВ - виж горния ми пост.
Къф аргумент е според теб оня "македонски" език и кой говори на него днес?


По горе писах, че древният македонски е бил подобен на тракийскийските езици и илирийският език.

Що се отнася до днешната република Македония и правата и?

Защо има държава Гърция, след като я няма на картата на Европа от около 2300г.? Какво общо имат съвременният гръцки език с древният гръцки език? Какво общо имат генетично днешните гърци с древните гърци? Ами много малко.

Как се създаде Еврейска държава от същите архитекти създали и Гърция след повече от 2000 г. ? Какво общо имаха източно-европейските евреи със онези от преди 2000г. като се прибираха в уж родината? Абе , все едни неудобни теми.

На същият принцип , защо да няма Македонска държава? Как се създадоха и никога нечувани държави в миналото, като Косово, Украйна, Естония и прочия?
04 Февруари 2018 12:39


По горе писах, че древният македонски е бил подобен на тракийскийските езици и илирийският език.

Тва, че си писал по-горе, не е доказателство, да ме простиш, Лъве. Щом няма нито един писмен документ на този език, другото са хипотези и научни предположения.
Но пак не ми отговори на въпроса какво общо има древният - приемаме само щот си писал по-горе - език на Александър /четвърти век пр.н.е./ с днешното наименование на бившата югославска република, в която днес се говори на декретно изкелефенчен и сърбизиран български диалект, а скоро ще се говори на албански?
Кво общо? Измишльотините, които в Скопие не се спряха да представят като "своя" история, своя "език" /който не е езикът на Филип и Александър/, кво.
Има общо със също тъй измислената мова - в типологичен смисъл и като поведение на налагащите я.
04 Февруари 2018 12:58
SvSophia04 Февруари 2018 12:39

Аз имам различен поглед върху нещата. На мен корените ми са от Дедеагач. Общувам с хора македонци, помаци, тракийци, българи и гърци в чужбина също от този район, както и т.н. Егейска Македония, сегашна Северна Гърция. Стари имигранти с различно виждане за произхода си от тези останали в Гърция или другите балкански държави. Македонците си държат, че са македонци. Не се имат ни за българи, ни за гърци. Още пазят семейните си спомени на геноцид и асимилация от страна на гърците след разпада на Османската империя. Както и аз пазя моите.
Оцелялите по тези земи, македонци, тракийсци, помаци, българи и др, вече са погърчени.
04 Февруари 2018 13:06
Интересно и изържано видео на английски за древните езици и азбуки.
Гърците, акто винаги представят чуждото за свое.

Ancient Etruscan Deciphered (Vol. I): Lost Tomb of Alexander the Great

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G_XiOKoV8QM
04 Февруари 2018 13:35
Мъ хубу, Лъве, да си държат, че са македонци, марсианци, квито щат. Но аз простичко попитах какво общо има с това езикът на Филип и Александър и защо го използваш като аргумент.
04 Февруари 2018 13:41
SvSophia04 Февруари 2018 13:35
Мъ хубу, Лъве, да си държат, че са македонци, марсианци, квито щат. Но аз простичко попитах какво общо има с това езикът на Филип и Александър и защо го използваш като аргумент.

Общо с кое, душице?
Езика като аргумент го използва първо ти. Ние българите сега също говорим на славянски език, но прабългарите на Аспарух са използвали диалект на кипчакския език.
04 Февруари 2018 13:45
The Bulgarian Lion
04 Фев 2018 13:41
Общо с кое, душице?
Езика като аргумент го използва първо ти. Ние българите сега също говорим на славянски език, но прабългарите на Аспарух са използвали диалект на кипчакския език.
Аз, викаш, първа го използвах:
The Bulgarian Lion
04 Фев 2018 11:44
Александър е говорил на македонски, администрацията в имперските провинции е ползвала гръцки. За справка в римските провинции на Римската империя, администрацията е ползвала латински, но това не прави поданиците етнически римляни/латини. Македонският език е бил много близък до тракийския и илирийският език.

Ади остани си със здраве.
04 Февруари 2018 14:00
SvSophia04 Февруари 2018 13:45

Ади остани си със здраве.


Cъс здраве и на тебе.

04 Февруари 2018 14:01
Темата , защо запада налага в официалната история гръцката фалшификация ще я настъпя на следващият протест.
04 Февруари 2018 14:05
защо запада налага в официалната история гръцката фалшификация

Пък щурчо вика, че това руснаците го правят, разберете се, ако можете.
