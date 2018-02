Великобритания иска руските олигарси да разкрият произхода на парите си.

ablepsia 03 Февруари 2018 13:42

Alma mater Royal Military Academy Sandhurst

Occupation Politician

Profession Army Officer



After school Wallace qualified as a ski instructor and taught in the village of Alpbach in Austria. During that period his parents moved to Pennsylvania in the United States where they lived for 7 years.

Aged 19, Wallace attended the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, before being commissioned as a platoon commander into the Scots Guards. During his eight-year army career he served in Germany, Windsor, Cyprus, Central America and Northern Ireland.