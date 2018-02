Ердоган: 2,5 милиона турци все още не могат да четат и пишат

nanyac 01 Февруари 2018 20:14

Suspected Russian warplanes hit busy market in Idlib, kill 15

At least 15 people were killed on Tuesday when suspected Russian warplanes struck a crowded market in the opposition-held city of Ariha in the second such strike on a shopping area in opposition-held Idlib within 24 hours, residents and rescuers said.

They said the aircraft was flying at high altitude, which differentiates it from the ageing Syrian air force.

Russia's defence ministry regularly says it is attacking militants. It denies opposition and witness accounts that its warplanes target market places, medical centres and residential areas away from frontlines.

On Monday, warplanes bombed a potato market in nearby Saraqeb, killing at least 11 people, mostly farmers and traders. Shortly after, warplanes knocked out of action the only public hospital in the city, which was supported by French charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF).

Наш Друг Таипович и той се бил изказал по въпроса.



