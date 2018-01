Автомобил от кортежа на Тръмп е блъснал полицай в Давос

Ганий 26 Януари 2018 12:46



Blaze in South Korean hospital kills at least 37, more than 70 injured

Reuters - By Christine Kim - 14 mins ago

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - A fire in a South Korean hospital that did not have a sprinkler system killed at least 37 people and injured more than 70 others on Friday, officials said, the latest tragedy to raise concerns over the country's safety standards.



https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/blaze-in-south-korean-hospital-kills-at-least-37-more-than-70-injured/ar-AAvboOh?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=spartanntp Започнаха саботажите! (като има навик да казва РобПрес!)Reuters - By Christine Kim -https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/world/blaze-in-south-korean-hospital-kills-at-least-37-more-than-70-injured/ar-AAvboOh?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=spartanntp