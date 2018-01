Каракачанов: Гласуването на Истанбулската конвенция в парламента ще бъде отложено с няколко месеца

25 Януари 2018 10:32

New York City Commission on Human Rights Legal Enforcement Guidance on Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity or Expression: Local Law No. 3 (2002); N.Y.C. Admin. Code § 8-102(23)





The NYCHRL requires that individuals be permitted to use single-sex facilities, such as bathrooms or locker rooms, and participate in single-sex programs, consistent with their gender, regardless of their sex assigned at birth, anatomy, medical history, appearance, or the sex indicated on their identification.



Examples of Violations:

For example, it is an unlawful discriminatory practice to prohibit a transgender woman from using the women’s bathroom.





