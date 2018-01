Двама мъже пребиха трети в спор за паркомясто

23 Януари 2018 21:03

Д-р Тормозчиян

Несъмнени мъже! Непоколебими балканци! Так держать! "Не" на еврогейщината!

Stephen Craig Paddock (April 9, 1953 – October 1, 2017)[2] was an American mass murderer responsible for the 2017 Las Vegas shooting,[3][4][5] during which he fired into a crowd of approximately 22,000 concertgoers attending a country music festival on the Las Vegas Strip.[6][7] The incident is the deadliest mass shooting by a lone gunman in United States history, with 58 fatalities (excluding Paddock) and 546 injuries.[8] He committed suicide in his hotel room from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



Слагам контра с един истински ариец-евро-атлантик!https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen_Paddockи един истинскигендър!https://www.24chasa.bg/novini/article/6512007