Сирийски кюрди молят Русия за помощ

The Al-Masdar News media outlet reported Monday citing own sources that the US had provided the MANPADS to the Kurds earlier in the month under the agreement between Washington and the YPG. According to the news outlet, the MANPADS have been delivered to the Kurds in the northwestern part of Syria near the town of Afrin.

The United States will cease weapons supplies to the Kurdish People's Protection Units as was promised earlier to the Turkish leadership, US Defense Secretary James Mattis said amid Ankara's demands to provide documented evidence of cuts.

US is Number One Weapon Supplier to Syrian Kurds

”Turkey was candid,“ Mattis said, without disclosing the U.S. reaction to Turkey’s notification. ”They warned us before they launched the aircraft they were going to do it, in consultation with us.“And we are working now on the way ahead. We’ll work this out.”

не знам защо се намева русия тук? тази каша не е на русия. който се е набъркал да се оправя