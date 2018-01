Турски полковник е осъден на 10 години затвор заради банкнота от 1 долар

Engels 19 Януари 2018 18:07



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBdFA6sI6-8 Спомням си през 1976 въртяха през ден по Хоризонт - Fox on the Run на Sweet.I don't want to know your name'Cause you don't look the sameThe way you did beforeOK you think you got a pretty faceBut the rest of you is out of placeYou looked all right beforeFox on the runYou screamed and everybody comes a-runningTake a run and hide yourself awayFox on the runF-foxy, foxy on the run and hideawayYou-you talk about just every bandBut the names you drop are second handI've heard it all beforeI don't want to know your name'Cause you don't look the sameThe way you did beforehttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kRv7EjjwYBIhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qBdFA6sI6-8