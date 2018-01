„Правда“: Публикуваха три сценария за „санкционен суперудар“ по Русия

D4D5 18 Януари 2018 12:12 Praise the Lord! Freedom House Says Trump "Abdicating" US Role as Worldwide Democracy Promoter



The orange-faced duck-haired God-Emperor of the United States doesn't get much good press. In fact, even his good press tends to be bad press, except when it's coming from places like Breitbart and Fox. But sometimes even the most 'eminent' and 'respectable' sources can't help but pay Trump an unintentional compliment. The neocon-infested, U.S.-government-backed NGO Freedom House released a report today with attention-grabbing conclusions that would make Chicken Little die in a fit of acrobatic hysterics.



According to Freedom House, democracy is "under assault and retreating" around the world. The U.S. is "abdicating" its "traditional role" of acting as galactic champion of "democratic ideals". The Demon-Spawn Nations of Russia and China are "increasing repression" and exporting their "malign influence" abroad. Indeed, this is democracy's "most serious crisis in decades"; basic democratic tenets are "under siege" across the world, according to Freedom House President, Michael Abramowitz. The gates of hell have been opened, Satan has appeared, and he looks a lot like Xi, Putin and Trump.



The great bastion of CIA-sourced freedom and democracy, RFE/RL, reports:



"A major development of 2017 was the retreat of the United States as both a champion and an exemplar of democracy," the report says. Freedom House ... says it has "tracked a slow decline in political rights and civil liberties in the United States for the past seven years." But it says that "the decline accelerated in 2017, owing to evidence of Russian interferences in the 2016 elections, violations of basic ethical standards" by President Donald Trump's administration, and "a reduction in government transparency."





