Американски албанец е един от новите водачи на ИД

17 Януари 2018 09:00

източния бряг на Ефрат



Turkey’s Syria operation cannot be limited to Afrin



Turkish foreign minister says Syria military operation can be expanded to Manbij and east of Euphrates River



Turkey may expand its operations in northern Syria to Manbij city and east of the Euphrates River after Afrin has been cleared, Turkey’s foreign minister said late Tuesday.



Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke to reporters after meeting with his U.S. counterpart Rex Tillerson in Vancouver, Canada, where he was attending the Vancouver Foreign Ministers' Meeting on Security and Stability on the Korean Peninsula.





http://aa.com.tr/en/americas/turkey-s-syria-operation-cannot-be-limited-to-afrin/1033083





Страшна мълния !Мевлют Чавъшоглу :p.s: Това вече е истинско "имперско" поведение от Турция. Тя почва да си спомня нейното велико минало.....