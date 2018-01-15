:: Добре дошъл CommonCrawl [Bot] (Бот)
Бивш партиен секретар в Китай е осъден на 18 г. затвор за корупция

Бившият секретар на партията в китайския град Хенян Ли Илун беше осъден на 18 г. затвор за корупция, съобщи БГНЕС, като се позовава на агенция Синхуа.
Следствието установило, че заемалият поста от 1998 до 2016 г. Ли Илун получил подкупи в размер на 9,26 млн. юана (1,4 млн. долара) и пропилял държавни средства в размер на 1,4 млн. юана (218 000 долара). Той също така не могъл да даде пред съда обяснение как се е сдобил със собственост, оценявана на 49,5 млн. юана (7,7 млн. долара).
Според последните данни, разпространени от китайските власти, през 2017 г. в Китай 159 000 души са получили различни присъди за нарушаване на партийната дисциплина и заради корупция.
15 Януари 2018 19:01
Национални особености на китайския комунягокапитализъм.
15 Януари 2018 19:02
Кой бе ? оня ли ..Жа Нви Де Нов ?
15 Януари 2018 19:08
Страхотна, гореща и световна новина!
Пиии,пи,пи,пи..кът,кът кът...
15 Януари 2018 19:11
Знаем ги кво представляват партийните секретаре...
15 Януари 2018 19:11
Сарб-бай, сарб-бай...
15 Януари 2018 19:12
Някакъв кинез - авангардник ,помислил си ,че е в страната на демократичните и евроатлантически ценности .
И гризнал хурката .
15 Януари 2018 19:16
Рики Еповери
15 Яну 2018 19:02

Много си зле брате! Жан е може би единствения некорумпиран политик след промените. Друг е въпросът, че не се оказа на висота за отговорното време. Предовери се на разбойническата си партия и "другари". Може би липса на житейски опит. Не разбра, че световните банкстери са решили друго. Изплащаше външния дълг ( сериозен недостатък в очите на западните "партньори). Не позволи на руската мафия да завладее газовата мрежа на БГ.
Китай е на верния път. Със слабостите на човека можеш да се бориш само с желязна ръка.
15 Януари 2018 19:18
А бе кви съ тия китайски аматьори бе....я да дойдът у ПРЕЦЕДАТЕЛСКА Бългерия
да видът Шайката на Баце кво прай....
15 Януари 2018 19:19
Къде е Сгугню да поясни, че си признават и извиняват, а мракобесниците на запад за всичко отричат.
15 Януари 2018 19:25
Според последните данни, разпространени от китайските власти, през 2017 г. в Китай 159 000 души са получили различни присъди за нарушаване на партийната дисциплина и заради корупция.


Това няма как да е вярно.

Козяците лъжат....
15 Януари 2018 19:29
А Цецка кога? Нали и тя беше партийна секретарка?
15 Януари 2018 19:32
Не позволи на руската мафия да завладее газовата мрежа на БГ.
Е, не беше точно руска... само говореше на руски.

Има разлика.

15 Януари 2018 19:34
Това няма как да е вярно.

Козяците лъжат....

Как е по вашите земи? Хващат ли някого?
15 Януари 2018 19:35
Кой бе ? оня ли ..Жа Нви Де Нов ?


Не, той си живее още в същият двустаен апартамент, купен преди премиерстването си, кара нормална кола и преподава за да се изхранва.
Виж, "остриетата на демокрацията" Ба Кър Джиев, Мистър 10%, Над Ка, Поп Тодо Рова и прочие......рязко измениха икономическия си статус след като завзеха властта "с малко, но завинаги".

Национални особености на китайския комунягокапитализъм.


При нашият "атланто-капитализъм" в близо трийсе годишната си история, имаме ли 18 години затвор ОБЩО за всички осъдени корупционери?
Шефа на Горанчето да го е питал как се е сдобил със огромен парцел в престижен квартал и откъде има 2 млн евро за строеж на имение?
Не......всичко е ток и жица, парите са напълно законни, от офшорка, чиято пощенска кутия стои редом до тази на Водострой Технополов.
15 Януари 2018 19:36
. А бе кви съ тия китайски аматьори бе....я да дойдът у ПРЕЦЕДАТЕЛСКА Бългерия
да видът Шайката на Баце кво прай....

Тука ако дойдат един вагон китайски съдии и два взвода автоматчици....Малииии..
15 Януари 2018 19:44
Някой знае ли как се казва най-големият инвеститор в България?
15 Януари 2018 19:50


Надига се Глобален Комунизъм. С добре познатите конфискация на едра финансова и градска собственост, тарашене на офшорки, лишаване на милиардерите от пари и раздаването им на бедните под надзора на "специални агенции", например на ООН. Заплашени са милиардери, банки, Уолстрийт, монарси и прочее натрупали "срамно големи" богатства хора и организации.

Тоя път неокомунизЪма иде от Запад. Конфискуваните богаства щели да решат въпроса с неравенството, бедността, и внимание - с климатичните промени! Неокомунистическото движение ще трябва да се повече от всички хора, които вярват в демокрацията.

Ето откъс от програмна статия в Гардиан по въпроса:
Let’s wrench power back from the billionaires

Bernie Sanders

If we stand together against powerful special interests we can eliminate poverty, increase life expectancy and tackle climate change
...
Now, more than ever, those of us who believe in democracy and progressive government must bring low-income and working people all over the world together behind an agenda that reflects their needs. Instead of hate and divisiveness, we must offer a message of hope and solidarity. We must develop an international movement that takes on the greed and ideology of the billionaire class and leads us to a world of economic, social and environmental justice. Will this be an easy struggle? Certainly not. But it is a fight that we cannot avoid. The stakes are just too high.
...
A new and international progressive movement must commit itself to tackling structural inequality both between and within nations. Such a movement must overcome “the cult of money” and “survival of the fittest” mentalities that the pope warned against. It must support national and international policies aimed at raising standards of living for poor and working-class people – from full employment and a living wage to universal higher education, healthcare and fair trade agreements. In addition, we must rein in corporate power and prevent the environmental destruction of our planet as a result of climate change.

Here is just one example of what we have to do. Just a few years ago, the Tax Justice Network estimated that the wealthiest people and largest corporations throughout the world have been stashing at least $21tn-$32tn in offshore tax havens in order to avoid paying their fair share of taxes. If we work together to eliminate offshore tax abuse, the new revenue that would be generated could put an end to global hunger, create hundreds of millions of new jobs, and substantially reduce extreme income and wealth inequality. It could be used to move us aggressively toward sustainable agriculture and to accelerate the transformation of our energy system away from fossil fuels and towards renewable sources of power.

Taking on the greed of Wall Street, the power of gigantic multinational corporations and the influence of the global billionaire class is not only the moral thing to do – it is a strategic geopolitical imperative. Research by the United Nations development programme has shown that citizens’ perceptions of inequality, corruption and exclusion are among the most consistent predictors of whether communities will support rightwing extremism and violent groups. When people feel that the cards are stacked against them and see no way forward for legitimate recourse, they are more likely to turn to damaging solutions that only exacerbate the problem.
Цялата статия - тук:
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/jan/14/power-billionaires-bernie-sanders-poverty-life-expectancy-climate-change

Назрява революция, в която похватите на ККП скоро ще изглеждат като невинна закачка...


15 Януари 2018 19:51
Някой знае ли как се казва най-големият инвеститор в България?

ГЕРБ?
15 Януари 2018 19:58
Не е ГЕРБ.

Асен Йорданов: По документи собственик на „Юлен“ се явява един беден, бих казал, много беден човек, който живее в град Никозия в Кипър. Той се казва Георгиус Георгиу. Ние го намерихме този човек, говорихме с него. Човекът се явява най-големия инвеститор в България с капитал от 1 милиард и 200 милиона лева, който основно е теглил като кредит от една банка. Това е човекът, който стои зад фирмата, която държи правата в Пирин и която основно лобира да вземе планината. Това е същият този човек, който стои и зад концесията на Витоша. Той се разпорежда и с Витоша. Георгиус Георгиу. Ние го видяхме, ние го срещнахме този човек. Той е един много уплашен, стреснат човечец, ходи по потник, живее в един сутерен. Аз имам запис с него. Съжалявам, че не ти го донесох, може би трябваше да ти го донеса.
И казва аз не знам, аз не съм чул, нищо не знам за какви фирми вие говорите въобще, какво ме питате?
Георгиус Георгиу е човекът, който трябва да инвестира, който нашето правителство очаква да инвестира в Пирин. Ще ти кажа друг факт, който не го знаят хората. Преди година и половина имаше конференция на инвеститорите, организирана от българското правителство. Тоест правителството на Борисов. Предното. На тази конференция официално беше поканен Георгиус Георгиу като най-големия инвеститор в България. Същият този беше поканен като най-големия инвеститор в България да дойде, да присъства, да каже какви са инвестиционните му намерения. Този човек. Той се явява собственик в Кремиковци. Той се явява собственик в цветни метали Кърджали, той се явява….Между другото, много важно! Същият Георгиус е собственик на влака убиец в Хитрино. Който уби.. Колко души уби?! Петнайсет човека. Същият Георгиус е собственик.


https://bivol.bg/pirin-yulen-georgius.html
15 Януари 2018 20:01
А Цецка кога? Нали и тя беше партийна секретарка?


Не може, сега е заета с правосъдната реформа.

15 Януари 2018 20:03
Всичко това е свързано и с огромни злоупотреби, с много крупни източвания и злоупотреби с европейски фондове. Имам предвид една кражба, която ние разкрихме и доказахме. Кражба на 30 млн. евро храни за бедните, които са източени от фирми, свързани с Килърите и с Георгиус. Цялата тази криминална схема, за да бъде осъществена са издадени банкови гаранции от същата тази банка, с която оперира Георгиус Георгиу в България. Нещо повече. Ние намерихме човека, който е взел тези пари – 30 млн. евро, откраднати. Парите са преведени от ЕС, за да бъде купена храна на бедните в Румъния. С две думи, много накратко го разказвам. Сключен е договор от румънската Земеделска агенция с българска фирма, която взима парите и след това храна няма. Парите са преточени през няколко сметки, разбира се и през Кипър, стигнали са до Хонг Конг, след това при сложни банкови операции са се върнали в Европа и са теглени, и са взети от лица, от престъпната група на Килърите. Като всичко това е доказано по документи и по банкови извлечения. В Румъния има арестувани за този случай. В Румъния има арестувани държавни служители. В България ние намерихме човека, който е взел парите по документи. Той е човек, физическо лице, в София живее. Той е като Георгиус, той е колега на Георгиус. Един беден човек, който е пазач на къща в един софийски квартал. И човекът каза аз отидох в една банка, дадоха ми хиляда лева… разказва, дадох си личната карта, защото нямам пари и регистрираха на мое име фирма. Тази фирма обаче – документите, печатите, всичко е горе в етажите на банката. Казва, аз нямам нищо. Той го каза пред камера, имаме го записан човека, който е взел 30 милиона, той е милионер по документи. Като Георгиус Георгиу, който обаче е с 1 млрд. и 200 млн.
15 Януари 2018 20:03
Какво ги чака и нашенските дерьмократи:
Истината за Народния съд /1/
http://strogosekretno.com/271/12/%D0%98%D1%81%D1%82%D0%B8%D0%BD%D0%B0%D1%82%D0%B0-%D0%B7%D0%B0-%D0%9D%D0%B0%D1%80%D0%BE%D0%B4%D0%BD%D0%B8%D1%8F-%D1%81%D1%8A%D0%B4-1-.html
15 Януари 2018 20:04
Това няма как да е вярно.

Козяците лъжат....


Вярно, що да не е, има корупция - има корумпирани.

Малко са държавите като България, в които няма корупция и корумпирани.
15 Януари 2018 20:05
Митичният бизнесмен от Кипър Георгиус Георгиу е собственик на най-голямата такси компания в София "ОК Супертранс".


https://clubz.bg/37504-shefyt_na_ok_supertrans_za_mitichniq_georgius_georgiu_ne_moga_da_govorq
15 Януари 2018 20:13
Ееее, този ако беше у нас щяха да го направят депутат и да назначат и родата му да смуче държавни пари. Нале, дрогари геберасти?
15 Януари 2018 20:18
Абе , и вие угода нямате .
Ужким искате инвеститори ,невидима ръка на пазара - сега ривете .
Кво ? Някое IV главно - ДС и Стопанска ли искате да стои на входа и проверява кои кинти - на кого са , да няма корупция ?
Все си мислех , че и последният камунез е отекъл и всичко е пазар -регулатор.
15 Януари 2018 20:22
Предлагам да обявим отново Народна Република, да въведем комунистическия строй и да подпишем договор за вечни мир и дружба с братския китайски комунистически народ. Белким тикнем някой политик у кауша поне за половината от 18 години.
15 Януари 2018 20:24
Ужким искате инвеститори ,невидима ръка на пазара - сега ривете .


Няма такива невидими ръце и инвеститори живеещи в сутеренче на които някой да дава милиард и двеста милиона....

Ние не искаме такива инвеститори чиито влакове убиват хора.

Това няма нищо общо с никакъв пазар.

Точно чичковците си изкупуват България.

Боко е само някаква пионка. Докарва го на топ/тур - но само по външен вид.
15 Януари 2018 20:29
А какво ли правят с настоящите, щом този е бивш?
15 Януари 2018 20:38
САЩците корумпират катадневно партийните секретари в Поднебесната. Интересното е, че последните хич не се съпротивяват.
Така бяха корумпирани и унищожени Съветите. Така върви към края и китайската комунистическа партия. Следва предвидената анархия, граждански войни и съветски феодализъм.

Не е лесно да си господар на света.
15 Януари 2018 20:42
Предлагам да обявим отново Народна Република, да въведем комунистическия строй и да подпишем договор за вечни мир и дружба с братския китайски комунистически народ. Белким тикнем някой политик у кауша поне за половината от 18 години.


Не звучи лошо, тъкмо и икономиката ще дръпне.
15 Януари 2018 21:27
Осъдили някакъв на 18 гОдин за корупция-голем праз. Те пък си нямат такъв прекрасен антикорупционен закон като нашия, последна дума на техниката. И никога няма да имат. Щот са камунези, и срещу тях да бягаме, не могат ни стигна. А ний-ний сме идиоти демократи
15 Януари 2018 21:58
Както вече казах - чичковците дето изнесоха мангизите си купуват държавата сега. Барабар с политиците, съдебната систем, институциите и т.н.

ВСИЧКО!!!
15 Януари 2018 22:07
Така върви към края и китайската комунистическа партия. Следва предвидената анархия, граждански войни и съветски феодализъм.


Китай налага нова форма на глобализация от Сенегал до Етиопия.
Китайското "настъпление" в Африка започва да променя лицето на континента. Според някои оценки вече над един милион китайци са се преселили в Африка по различни причини. На много места те оставят отпечатъка си върху всекидневието, можете да ги срещнете при всеки вътрешноафрикански полет - китайци от всякакви класи и произход, от ръководители на държавни концерни през строителни работници, бизнесдами и туристи до продавачи на химикалки, пише германският вестник Die Zeit.
http://www.segabg.com/replies.php?id=294892&p=2
15 Януари 2018 23:50
Според последните данни, разпространени от китайските власти, през 2017 г. в Китай 159 000 души са получили различни присъди за нарушаване на партийната дисциплина и заради корупция.

Най-корумпираната държава. Щото комунистическа. Я вижте у нас ни Боко, ни Цоко са в затвора, щото не са комуняги и никогаш не са били. И Мецка и тя. Как да са корумпирани...
