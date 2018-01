Белгийски изтребители ескортираха руски бомбардировачи над Северно море

15 Януари 2018 17:18

Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ban of YouTube occurred after a conversation was leaked between Head of Turkish Intelligence Hakan Fidan and Turkish Foreign Minister Ahmet Davutoğlu that he wanted removed from the video-sharing website.



The leaked call details Erdogan's thoughts that an attack on Syria "must be seen as an opportunity for us [Turkey]".



In the conversation, intelligence chief Fidan says that he will send four men from Syria to attack Turkey to "make up a cause of war".



Deputy Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Yaşar Güler replies that Fidan's projected actions are "a direct cause of war...what you're going to do is a direct cause of war".



Turkey's foreign ministry said the leaked recording of top officials discussing the Syria operation was "partially manipulated" and is a "wretched attack" on national security.



In the leaked video, Fidan is discussing with Davutoğlu, Güler and other officials a possible operation within Syria to secure the tomb of Suleyman Shah, grandfather of the founder of the Ottoman empire.



