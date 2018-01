Билборд на полицаите бе свален

10 Януари 2018 09:30

Shabaan_bin_Robert

10 Януари 2018 08:54



Един професор винаги може да стане чистач, но чистач да стане професор - никога!

From College Janitor to Professor

...

And there was a lot of stuff that went on between that year when I was 19 years old and I had a janitorial job at Washington and Lee, and when I actually entered a classroom to begin teaching.

CHIDEYA: So you were 40 years old when you started college. What were...

Prof. DELANEY: Well, actually, I was 39 when I started. I was 41 when I completed my academic work.

...



Никога не казвай "никога".https://www.npr.org/templates/story/story.php?storyId=11828365