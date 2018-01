НПО: Няма трети пол в Истанбулската конвенция

Perseus 09 Януари 2018 14:42

https://www.ilga-europe.org/resources/news/latest-news/update-eu-and-istanbul-convention



The report calls on the European Commission and the Council to:



draw up a holistic strategy to combat gender-based violence,

to specifically address the needs of vulnerable people, including LBTI women,

to actively combat sexism, by promoting gender neutral language, and

to include the grounds of sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression and sex characteristics within the EU legislation on hate crime.​

Prior to the vote, ILGA-Europe had urged MEPs to ensure that the report was passed without any amendments to the LBTI-specific provisions.



* ILGA - European Region of the International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association



