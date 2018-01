Секретният сателит на "Спейс Екс" се разбил преди да достигне орбитата си

09 Януари 2018 11:43

Findings



We found that ULA, SpaceX, and AR did not perform adequate quality assurance management of the EELV program, as evidenced by the 181 nonconformities to the AS9100C at the EELV contractor production facilities. For example, we found that ULA, SpaceX, and AR failed to comply with AS9100C, section 7.5.5, Preservation of Product. At ULA, we found nonconformities related to Electrostatic Sensitive Device (ESD) protection in the avionics production area. We found ungrounded ESD workstations, untested wrist straps, missing ESD protective covers, non‑ESD approved containers and materials, and uncontrolled humidity levels. Inadequate ESD controls and mitigation could result in the premature failure of electronic components in the EELV system.



At SpaceX, we found an inadequately protected Merlin engine on the test stand. The Merlin engine exhaust ports and vent tubes should have been protected with specific covers. Furthermore, we found bottles of soda and personal items in FOD-controlled areas. At AR, we found that the RL-10 engine test stand, used to test both the Delta IV and Atlas V second stage engine, had significant FOD issues, including loose bolts, nuts, tape, foil, tie wraps, and animal feces. Inadequate control of FOD significantly increases the risk of damage to EELV hardware, which can lead to costly rework and schedule impact.



ULA’s, SpaceX’s, and AR’s inadequate quality assurance management could increase program costs, delay launch schedules, and increase the risk of mission failure .

Според Пентагона трябва спешно да се въведе ред в тоя частен космически бардак, защото не спазват стандартите:Докладът е от 20 декември, и е даден 90 дневен срок за оправяне на бакиите.