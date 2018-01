AnonimusBG 06 Януари 2018 19:34





As late as October 1989 Filaret was still saying, "The Uniates will never be legalized in our country."[3]

With the ailing physical condition of Pimen I, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus', Filaret personally oversaw the preparation and celebration of the Baptism of Rus' millennium anniversary in 1988. That celebration redefined the relationship between the Soviet state and the church,[citation needed] and was marked by the return of numerous church buildings to the ROC.

Upon the death of Patriarch Pimen I on 3 May 1990, Filaret was widely viewed[by whom?] as a front-runner in the Russian Orthodox Church patriarchal election, especially when he became a patriarchal locum tenens. However, on 6 June 1990 the sobor (synod) of the Russian Orthodox Church elected Metropolitan Alexius of Leningrad, who was enthroned as Patriarch Alexius II.

On 27 October 1990, in a ceremony at St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Patriarch Alexei handed to Metropolitan Filaret a tomos granting "independence in self government" (the tomos did not use either of the words "autonomy" or "autocephaly" to Metropolitan Filaret, and enthroned Filaret, heretofore "Metropolitan of Kyiv", as "Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine".[1]

In 1992 the Russian Orthodox priest and Soviet dissident Fr. Gleb Yakunin accused Exarch Filaret of having been an informer for the KGB. Father Gleb stated that he had seen KGB files which listed Exarch Filaret's codename as Antonov. As a leader of the Russian Orthodox Church in Ukraine, Filaret actively and publicly supported the persecution of Ukrainian churches that refused to join with the ROC: the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, the Ruthenian Catholic Church, and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church.As late as October 1989 Filaret was still saying, "The Uniates will never be legalized in our country."[3]With the ailing physical condition of Pimen I, the Patriarch of Moscow and All Rus', Filaret personally oversaw the preparation and celebration of the Baptism of Rus' millennium anniversary in 1988. That celebration redefined the relationship between the Soviet state and the church,[citation needed] and was marked by the return of numerous church buildings to the ROC.Upon the death of Patriarch Pimen I on 3 May 1990, Filaret was widely viewed[by whom?] as a front-runner in the Russian Orthodox Church patriarchal election, especially when he became a patriarchal locum tenens. However, on 6 June 1990 the sobor (synod) of the Russian Orthodox Church elected Metropolitan Alexius of Leningrad, who was enthroned as Patriarch Alexius II.On 27 October 1990, in a ceremony at St. Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Patriarch Alexei handed to Metropolitan Filaret a tomos granting "independence in self government" (the tomos did not use either of the words "autonomy" or "autocephaly"to Metropolitan Filaret, and enthroned Filaret, heretofore "Metropolitan of Kyiv", as "Metropolitan of Kyiv and All Rus-Ukraine".[1]In 1992 the Russian Orthodox priest and Soviet dissident Fr. Gleb Yakunin accused Exarch Filaret of having been an informer for the KGB. Father Gleb stated that he had seen KGB files which listed Exarch Filaret's codename as Antonov.



Ако го бяха избрали щеще да е руски патриот до мозъка на костите си. Щурчо тъй наречения патриарх Филарет става истински украинец след като не го избират за руски патриарх.Ако го бяха избрали щеще да е руски патриот до мозъка на костите си.