Рекс Тилърсън няма намерение да напуска поста си тази година

06 Януари 2018 09:33

A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Hong Kong had to be redirected to Anchorage, Alaska after a passenger was reported “smearing feces everywhere,” Ted Stevens International Airport police said.



The adult male passenger smeared excrement along the walls in a couple of bathrooms, took off his shirt and attempted to stuff it in the toilet, airport police said. He reportedly cooperated with the flight crew and was seated when the flight landed in Anchorage Thursday evening.



The captain decided that the issue was enough to force a diversion and headed towards the Alaskan city.



The FBI and airport police interviewed the passenger, and he was taken to Providence Hospital for a psych evaluation, according to KTVA. No charges have been filed.

