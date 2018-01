Тони Блеър призова британците да спрат Брекзит

Simplified Solutions 04 Януари 2018 11:21 Farmland could turn into meadows after Brexit, says Michael Gove



More than 97% of the UK’s wildflower meadows have been destroyed since the second world war and their loss has played a significant role in the falling numbers of bees, birds and other wildlife.



In a speech to the Oxford Farming Conference on Thursday, Gove will make his clearest statement to date that the current subsidy regime – which largely rewards ownership of land – will be replaced by a scheme focused on supporting environmental benefits such as tree planting, wildlife and improving water quality.



https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2018/jan/04/farmland-could-be-turned-into-meadows-post-brexit-says-michael-gove