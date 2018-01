Иран обяви "край на безпорядъка"

годю 03 Януари 2018 20:54 И още един шамар за янките. Кога ли ще дойде моментът, когато дори и канадците презрително ще заплюят тоталитаристите окупатори на Вашингтонския режим право в суратя?

Вече се е случвало:

Liberal prime minister Jean Chrétien's decision to break with U.S. President George W. Bush on the 2003 invasion of Iraq was a very public and rare expression of Canadian sovereignty that many critics here feared would jeopardize U.S.-Canada relations for years.