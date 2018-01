Труп на простреляна жена вероятно е открит до Нови Искър

03 Януари 2018 11:10

JollyRoger

03 Яну 2018 10:13

Мнения: 10,067

От: Belize

Скрий: Име,IP

Нали! Застреляла се в къщата, па отишла в гората и си пуснала един контролен...

One particular case has been documented from Australia. In February 1995, a man committed suicide on parkland in Canberra. He took a pump action shotgun and shot himself in the chest. The load passed through the chest without hitting a rib, and went out the other side. He then walked fifteen meters, pulled out a pistol and shot himself in the head. After reloading the shotgun, he leaned the shotgun against his throat, and shot his throat and part of his jaw. He then reloaded a final time, walked 200 meters to a hill, sat down on the slope, held the gun against his chest with his hands and operated the trigger with his toes. This shot entered the thoracic cavity and demolished the heart, killing him.[5][6]

взето от...Натисни тук...