:: Добре дошъл CommonCrawl [Bot] (Бот)
ГОРЕЩИ НОВИНИ
Преводач
iTranslate4.eu
СТАТИСТИКИ
Общо 362,692,606
Активни 779
Страници 118,323
За един ден 1,302,066
Горещи Новини

Калифорния разреши канабиса за развлечение

В щата Калифорния от днес е разрешена употребата на канабис за развлечение. Възрастните над 21 г. имат право да притежават 28 грама и да отглеждат до 6 растения марихуана у дома. В Калифорния е разрешена употребата на марихуана за медицински цели от 1996 г.
44
1466
Дай мнение по статията
СЕГА Форум - Мнения: 
44
 Видими 
01 Януари 2018 13:22
Protection for undocumented immigrants, tougher gun laws, recreational marijuana: California will welcome 2018 by turning into the US equivalent of a Scandinavian country. Hundreds of new laws of markedly progressive inspiration will go into effect in the Golden State come the new year, affecting everything from crime, to transportation, to wages.
https://qz.com/1168530/on-jan-1-california-is-basically-becoming-a-different-state/
01 Януари 2018 13:25
PlaNed
01 Яну 2018 13:22
Мнения: 2,776
От: Bulgaria
Скрий: Име,IP.

Абе на Калифорния що и е такова знамето? С руски и съветски мотиви- мечки, петолъчки?...
Нещо намирисва работата...
01 Януари 2018 13:36
Абе на Калифорния що и е такова знамето?

Щото като отидеш по парковете им (горите им също) може да те изядат мечките. Ако не си внимателен.
Веднъж ходим по Yosemite нагоре с дъщеря ми. Тя бърза по пътеката, че беше млада, аз назад по нагорнището. По едно време тича насреща ми: татко има мечка до пътеката. Аз продължих и видях, че е наблизо. Колко наблизо, не мога да преценя. Виждаше се синьо герданче с GPS вероятно. Не проверих дали е опасно да се мине покрай нея.
Нощно време (и не само) храната в парковете се оставя в железни шкафове.
Мечката е символ на Калифорния.
01 Януари 2018 13:39
Едно от най-гнусните неща които съм виждал е столичен полицай-свиня изнудващ младежи за половин джоинт
01 Януари 2018 13:43
Сега остана да разрешат и компютърните игри за развлечение!
01 Януари 2018 13:49
Първо марихуана за медицински цели, после за развлечение. Следващия етап е да разрешат твърдите наркотици. Транссексуални в армията, педерастия.
Лошото е че тоя тип ценности ги налагат на другите. Те да си правят каквото искат.
01 Януари 2018 13:55
Калифорния разреши канабиса за развлечение

Бе тя и хероина ще разреши, къде ще ходи.
01 Януари 2018 14:08
Канада също се кани да разреши канабиса за развлечение.
01 Януари 2018 14:08



Бе те да внимават като засаждат да не засадят 7 растения , че става лошо ...
01 Януари 2018 14:08
01 Януари 2018 14:15
Първо марихуана за медицински цели, после за развлечение.

Сякаш сте забравили социализма. И там имаше "частни случай", вестник "ОФ". Имаше изпускане на парата.
Банкстерите са си научили урока. В Калифорния имотите (дървените къщи) надхвърлиха далеч 1 милион (където има работа). В същото време хиляди бездомници по LA.
Малко joint на никой не е навредил.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUsv4Lb7EQs


Smoke Two Joints

She was living in a single room with three other individuals
One of them was a male, and the other two
Well, the other two were females
God only knows what they were up to in there
And furthermore Susan I wouldn't be
The least bit surprised to learn that all four of them
Habitually smoked marijuana cigarettes, reefers
I smoke two joints in the morning
I smoke two joint at night
I smoke two joint in the afternoon
It makes me feel alright
I smoke two joints in time of peace
And two in time of war
I smoke two joints before I smoke two joints
And then I smoke two more
(Smoke cigarettes 'til the day she dies!
Toke a big spliff of some good sensimillia
Smoke cigarettes 'til the day she dies!
Toke a big spliff of some good sensamill
Eazy-E were ya ever caught slippin'? Hell nah!)
Daddy he once told me
"Son, you be hard workin' man"
And momma she once told me
"Son, you do the best you can"
Then one day I met a man
He came to me and said
"Hard work good and hard work fine
But first take care of head"
Whoa rock me to the night
Jah say oh oh oh oh oh

Lyrics се различава от това което пее симпатягата, but I can't help it.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h0i62GnQoo0
01 Януари 2018 14:15
Скоро и у нас ще го разрешат.
01 Януари 2018 14:16
Като бях по-млад и аз бях така праволинеен и краен. После попрестанах.
01 Януари 2018 14:24
" Калифорния разреши канабиса за развлечение"

В България що изоставаме , "Ва-у-у " , или как беше на по-демократичному ?
01 Януари 2018 14:27
Първо марихуана за медицински цели, после за развлечение. Следващия етап е да разрешат твърдите наркотици.

Друго си е да льоснеш половин литър ракия на вечера, да пръднеш на масата и да шибнеш един шамар на жена си, нали
01 Януари 2018 14:30
Butch
01 Яну 2018 14:15


За друга песен се сетих

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uDn7jfzvcv4

01 Януари 2018 14:32
stefan 111 : "Друго си е да льоснеш половин литър ракия на вечера, да пръднеш на масата и да шибнеш един шамар на жена си, нали "

Ми, по-малък харч , по-здравословно и възпитаващо.
И по -малка вероятност Кончита Вурст да ти се Яви в семейството с всичките й демократични ценности и някоя крива краставица или свободна кокошка .
01 Януари 2018 14:41
ЦЕННОСТИ ... ясни знаци силни сигнали.
01 Януари 2018 14:42
stefan111
01 Яну 2018 14:27
Мнения: 216
От: Bulgaria
Скрий: Име,IP
Първо марихуана за медицински цели, после за развлечение. Следващия етап е да разрешат твърдите наркотици.

Друго си е да льоснеш половин литър ракия на вечера, да пръднеш на масата и да шибнеш един шамар на жена си, нали


Какви ЖЕНИ ?
Комуняшка работе.
Сега са на мода други ЦЕННОСТИ !
01 Януари 2018 14:44
Скоро и у нас ще го разрешат.

У нас демокрацията се налага, не чака разрешение!
01 Януари 2018 14:59
Butch 01 Януари 2018 14:15

People who think this is Bob Marley have smoked more than two joints.﻿
01 Януари 2018 15:02
И по -малка вероятност Кончита Вурст да ти се Яви в семейството с всичките й демократични ценности и някоя крива краставица или свободна кокошка .
определено. Добре, че в Австрия е забранена марехоаната, като у нас, че да няма вурстове от които да те е страх и за наличието на които да си измисляш разни неща
01 Януари 2018 15:04
марехоаната
01 Януари 2018 15:05
People who think this is Bob Marley have smoked more than two joints.﻿

Прав си, разбира се. Бях го чел и после забравил.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Smoke_Two_Joints

Дори израза който си написал, беше някакъв коментар прочетен отдавна и забравен.
В интерес на истината не написах Bob Marley. Разбрах, че преди много години е правил концерти на плажовете на Монтерей.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4UUPY902Ph0

Последното е вярното.
01 Януари 2018 15:14
У нас демокрацията се налага, не чака разрешение!
Сега ни спират и ни проверяват за наркотици, ако си употребил - глоба, сваляне на номера, не знам какво още...
После - спират, проверяват и ако не си употребил - глоба, купуване от полицая на завишена цена и употреба под зоркия му поглед!
01 Януари 2018 15:18
Друго си е да льоснеш половин литър ракия на вечера, да пръднеш на масата и да шибнеш един шамар на жена си, нали

Друго си е преди това да си пафнал 2-3 джойнта. По-изискано е някакси, по-евроатлантическо.
Хеле пък ако се позаредиш с някой друг барбитурат, направо ще настъпи семейна идилия.
01 Януари 2018 15:27
За развлечение! Та досега "по работа" ли е, да се изпуши една Мери Джейн*?
* Защо канабисът е известен с женското име марихуана. https://dariknews.bg/novini/liubopitno/zashto-kanabisyt-e-izvesten-s-zhenskoto-ime-marihuana-1347634
01 Януари 2018 15:34
За развлечение! Та досега "по работа" ли е, да се изпуши една Мери Джейн*?

Така превеждат "recreational".
relating to or denoting activity done for enjoyment when one is not working.
"recreational facilities"

relating to or denoting drugs taken on an occasional basis for enjoyment, especially when socializing.
"recreational drug use
01 Януари 2018 15:39
Друго си е преди това да си пафнал 2-3 джойнта. По-изискано е някакси, по-евроатлантическо.
Хеле пък ако се позаредиш с някой друг барбитурат, направо ще настъпи семейна идилия.

Нека се придържаме към класическата комбинация "ганьо, пиян на мотика, бие жена си докато обяснява на сина си колко грозно нещо е марЕхоаната и как дори и една линия марЕхоана ще те направи зависим". Вурстовете идват като бонус!
01 Януари 2018 15:44
Тая сбирщина съвсем се изврати!
01 Януари 2018 15:59
Нека се придържаме към класическата комбинация "ганьо, пиян на мотика, бие жена си докато обяснява на сина си колко грозно нещо е марЕхоаната и как дори и една линия марЕхоана ще те направи зависим".

Явно си привърженик на класиката.
Как побийваш жената: със собствената си кунка, или с някакво помощно средство?
01 Януари 2018 16:10
Явно си привърженик на класиката.
Как побийваш жената: със собствената си кунка, или с някакво помощно средство?

Правя конопени въжета и с тях налагам. Нея и любопитните умници.
01 Януари 2018 16:45
Butch 01 Януари 2018 15:05
прав сте, коментарът ми е цитат от същия клип. зачетох се, да видя дали пък някой не се е усетил.
p.s.
Правя конопени въжета и с тях налагам. Нея и любопитните умници.
не съм убеден, че и връзките на обущенцата сте в състояние да си завържете сам. а пък "налагането"...
01 Януари 2018 16:47
А зоофилията, некрофилията и инцеста кога?
01 Януари 2018 17:46
Моралната и културна деградация, дегенерацията, е сигурен признак за всяка умираща империя.
01 Януари 2018 18:37
Калифорния разреши канабиса за развлечение

Време е и в България, че дворовете по селата пустеят.
Селата веднага ще живнат.
01 Януари 2018 18:41
Дайте да забраним цигарите, в пъти по вредни са и в много по тежка група на зависимост.
Толкова сериозна, че при забраната им ще започнат бунтове.
01 Януари 2018 18:54
. Време е и в България, че дворовете по селата пустеят.
Селата веднага ще живнат

Пък и народът няма да ходи толкоз кахърен. Джойнт, реге и " мир братко, мир".

https://youtu.be/L3HQMbQAWRc

https://youtu.be/-JhwxTen6yA

01 Януари 2018 19:33
>>><<<
Бе у нас оружието за развлечение е свободно. Масовите убийства още не са, но с канабиса може да изчукаме напредък и във Виржиния.
Що са дни, все са напред, ако си жиф.
01 Януари 2018 19:39
>>><<<
А зоофилията, некрофилията и инцеста кога?

Инцеста се пише с главна буква, щото е собствено име.
01 Януари 2018 19:39
. Масовите убийства още не са, но с канабиса може да изчукаме напредък и във Виржиния.

Нема такива работи. Ще я караме като на безкраен Уудсток.
01 Януари 2018 19:48
не съм убеден, че и връзките на обущенцата сте в състояние да си завържете сам. а пък "налагането"...

Вълнувай се по-малко от неща които не те касаят и се насочи към собственото си обслужване, че не остана. За мен не се тревожи.
01 Януари 2018 20:33
Някои учени сметат, че канабиноидите са с човечеството, още отпреди да почнем да усвояваме лактозата, т.е. отпреди поне 10 000 години. И подобно на случая при лактозата, човеците са развили рецептори за канабиноидите. Всъщност, не са само човеците - птиците и гъсениците рупат семена и листенца от коноп с най-голямо удоволствие, като подбират по-силнички, тъйцък.
01 Януари 2018 22:50
и се насочи към собственото си обслужване, че не остана.
риъли?
За мен не се тревожи.
предполагам, безнадеждно е.
Дай мнение по статията
Всички права запазени. Възпроизвеждането на цели или части от текста или изображенията става след изрично писмено разрешение на СЕГА АД