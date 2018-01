"Полицията в Берлин съобщава за сексуални посегателства в Новогодишната нощ"

D4D5 01 Януари 2018 14:05

Onlinemagazin

‏ @OnlineMagazin





Germany: The new year begins, as the old year ended. TV program on New Year's Day:



Hitler private - The life of the dictator

Eva Braun - The bride of evil

The Chronology of the Third Reich: 1933 - 1935 Cooptation.

Hitler's underpants

Hitler likes to eat potato salad...



(снимка: натиснете тук)