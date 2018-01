Нови жертви на сблъсъците в Иран

01 Януари 2018 17:34



'Gilgamesh, where are you hurrying to?

You will never find the life for which you are looking.

When the gods created man

they alloted to him death,

but life they retained in their own keeping.

As for you, Gilgamesh,

fill your belly with good things;

day and night, night and day, dance and be merry,

feast and rejoice.

Let your clothes be fresh,

bathe yourself in water,

cherish the little child that holds your hand,

and make your wife happy in your embrace;

for this too is the lot of man