Горещи Новини

2017-а завършва със 7 444 443 881 души на планетата

 
Броят на населението на планетата на 1 януари ще достигне 7 444 443 881 души, предвижда статистическата служба на САЩ.

В сравнение с 1 януари 2017 година на планетата ще има със 78,5 милиона души повече. Прирастът ще бъде 1,07 процента.

Очаква се през януари 2018 година "всяка секунда да се раждат 4,3 бебета, да умират 1,8 души".

По-рано статистическата служба публикува предвиждания за 2050 година. Според тях земното население тогава ще наброява 9 милиарда.

В началото на XI век Земята е била обитавана от 310 милиона души, през 1900 - от 1,6 милиарда. Шестмилиардната граница е преодоляна през 1999 година. Седем милиарда станахме през 2011 година.

На 1 януари 2018 в САЩ ще живеят 326,97 милиона души. Това е с 2,3 милиона повече отколкото на 1 януари 2017.

Дай мнение по статията
СЕГА Форум - Мнения: 
10
 Видими 
31 Декември 2017 19:23
А в Китай през 2017 г живеят с 6 милиона повече. Това е 1,412 милиарда....



А в прогресивна Индия нарастнаха с цели 17 милиона и са вече 1,346 милиарда ! И през 2024г задминава своя върл конкурент !

31 Декември 2017 19:42
Центърът се премества на изток.
31 Декември 2017 19:58
Ндаа!
Прекомерно много са хората на тази планета! И дишат скъпоценният въздух на аванта.
Време е за прочистване от навлеците и авантаджиите.
31 Декември 2017 20:01
Имам едно тягостно усещане за неграмотност на партньорите - често дъвчат социализмът тва, социализмът онва...
От време на време го споменавам...

За Китай - ясна работа - комунези, та дрънкат...
Но малцина обръщат фнимание, че Индия е социалистическа държава... Така им пише в Конституцията...

И както и да го въртим - двете най-многолюдни държави - Китай и Индия са социалистически държави.

Preamble
WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:



вж
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Preamble_to_the_Constitution_of_India
---
заб. - Socialist - Before the term was added by the 42nd Amendment in 1976, the Constitution had a socialist content in the form of certain Directive Principles of State Policy. The term socialist here means democratic socialism i.e. achievement of socialistic goals through democratic, evolutionary and non-violent means.Socialist state basically means that wealth is generated socially and should be shared equally by society through distributive justice.It shall not be concentrated in the hands of few. Government should regulate the ownership of land and industry to reduce socio-economic inequalities. [8]
31 Декември 2017 20:19
А Бангладеш - Народна република.
Все социализъм. И въобще, целият този район там, съпроцветающ.
31 Декември 2017 20:29
Само напълно неграмотен човек може да изтърси такава глупост - населението с точност до един човек.
Все едно да кажеш, че разстоянието между София и Варна е еди-колко си милиметра.
Срам за редакцията.
31 Декември 2017 20:42
Може пък да ги познава лично човекът, нека му се доверим.
31 Декември 2017 21:39
Много станахме пак ще пуснат чумата!Явно рака и спина не помогна?
31 Декември 2017 22:28
Не си прав, човече! Броят на земните жители се пресмята чрез статистически модели - колко новородени и колко новопоумрели за минута. Разбира се с някакво допустимо отклонение. А разстоянието от София до Варна или пък дори от София до Парамун може да се сметне с точност части от милиметъра и то по няколко начина.
31 Декември 2017 23:21
Явно има и други неграмотни хора, освен в редакцията. Не че съм се съмнявал, ама още по-тежко е да го видиш с очите си написано.
Дай мнение по статията
