2017-а завършва със 7 444 443 881 души на планетата

31 Декември 2017 20:01

ЗИП 31 Дек 2017 19:23

А в Китай през 2017 г живеят с 6 милиона повече. Това е 1,412 милиарда....

А в прогресивна Индия нарастнаха с цели 17 милиона и са вече 1,346 милиарда !



социалистическа

Preamble

WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

Имам едно тягостно усещане за неграмотност на партньорите - често дъвчат социализмът тва, социализмът онва...От време на време го споменавам...За Китай - ясна работа - комунези, та дрънкат...Но малцина обръщат фнимание, че... Така им пише в Конституцията...И както и да го въртим - двете най-многолюдни държави - Китай и Индия садържави.вжhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Preamble_to_the_Constitution_of_India---заб. -- Before the term was added by the 42nd Amendment in 1976, the Constitution had a socialist content in the form of certain Directive Principles of State Policy. The term socialist here means democratic socialism i.e. achievement of socialistic goals through democratic, evolutionary and non-violent means.Socialist state basically means that wealth is generated socially and should be shared equally by society through distributive justice.It shall not be concentrated in the hands of few. Government should regulate the ownership of land and industry to reduce socio-economic inequalities. [8]