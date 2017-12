Европредседателството започва. Какво очаква България през следващите 6 месеца?

31 Декември 2017 17:56

“The Polish position regarding the relocation of refugees remains unchanged. Only Poland decides whether it is able to accept refugees or not,” stated the Polish government spokeswoman Joanna Kopcinska. “Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki will continue the policy of supporting the needy in their home countries,” she added.



"It is Poland who decides whether it is able to accept refugees or not. It is our sovereign decision, which lies in the hands of Poles, not officials who have little in common with Poland and know little about us "- said the government spokeswoman in an interview with the wPolityce.pl.



In her opinion, the Polish government's approach to refugees is becoming more and more understood in the EU. "And this is what makes us very happy and at the same time confirms that Europe is beginning to see the threats that Poland talked about a year or even two years ago. So we will continue to present our approach to relocation policy, because we are aware of how important it is. This is a question not only for Poland or for Europe but for the whole world "- added Kopcinska.

На поляците им накривиха капитеНатисни тук