Американски полицаи убиха невъоръжен мъж след фалшив сигнал за заложническа криза

30 Декември 2017 14:00

Take a long look at the past to unlock a greater future

Sift through the wreckage of failures

In the hope to make things better

Like more efficient ways to kill in the name of human progress

How to and crush the will

So that no one dares to question.



So what of the past and this "so called" better future?

If past and future don't exist then where does that leave us?

