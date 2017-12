27 Декември 2017 18:54

Дайнов: Да не помагаме на диктатори

В по-нови времена и първо в Русия преди 20-тина години думата „олигарх” (м.р. ед.ч.) придобива по-съвременна трактовка: „Олигарх – мъж, който ползва своята близост с властта, за да присвоява обществен ресурс и да изкривява правилата на икономиката в своя полза”. Ясно? Хайде сега да наложим върху действителността тези дефиниции – тези думи, които спасихме от безсмислието.

It violates the essence of what made America a great country in its political system.

Now it’s just an oligarchy with unlimited political bribery being the essence of getting the nominations for president or being elected president. And the same thing applies to governors, and U.S. Senators and congress members. So, now we’ve just seen a subversion of our political system as a payoff to major contributors, who want and expect, and sometimes get, favors for themselves after the election is over. ... At the present time the incumbents, Democrats and Republicans, look upon this unlimited money as a great benefit to themselves. Somebody that is already in Congress has a great deal more to sell.”

He was then cut off by the program, though that statement by Carter should have been the start of the program, not its end. (And the program didn’t end with an invitation for him to return to discuss this crucial matter in depth — something for which he’s qualified.)

Only a single empirical study has actually been done in the social sciences regarding whether the historical record shows that the United States has been, during the survey’s period, which in that case was between 1981 and 2002, a democracy (a nation whose leaders represent the public-at-large), or instead an aristocracy (or ‘oligarchy’ ) — a nation in which only the desires of the richest citizens end up being reflected in governmental actions.

The headline of my summary-article was “U.S. Is an Oligarchy Not a Democracy Says Scientific Study.” I reported:

The clear finding is that the U.S. is an oligarchy, no democratic country, at all. American democracy is a sham, no matter how much it’s pumped by the oligarchs who run the country (and who control the nation’s ‘news’ media).

