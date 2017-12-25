:: Добре дошъл CommonCrawl [Bot] (Бот)
МОК иска "по-малко червено" по екипите на руските състезатели в Пьончан

 
Международният олимпийски комитет (МОК) не е одобрил първоначалния вариант на екипировката на руските състезатели по бобслей и спускане с шейни, които ще участва в зимните игри в Пьончан през 2018 г. Върху триката, както и върху бобовете и шейните е имало червени мотиви. Ръководството на МОК е поискало те да бъдат заменени с "по-малко червен цвят", съобщи президентът на руската федерация по бобслей Сергей Пархоменко пред ТАСС. "Нашият вариант предизвика някои коментари от МОК. Международните ръководители видяха руски мотиви в комбинизоните на нашите спортисти. Освен това те поискаха мотивите в нашите бобове и шейни да не бъдат толкова червени, колкото червеното в руския флаг. Затова ги направихме в цвят бордо", обясни Пархоменко.
Федерацията е изпратила коригираните форми и цветове на Руския олимпийски комитет, който трябва да ги задвижи до МОК.
Руските състезатели по шорттрек и бързо пързаляна с кънки също няма да могат да използва червен цвят върху екипировката си. Затова те ще са облечени изцяло в синьо и бяло, съобщи президентът на кънки федерацията Алексей Кравцов.
На 5 декември изпълнителният комитет на МОК наложи забрана на Русия за участие в олимпийските игри. Руски състезатели ще могат да се състезават в Пьончан, но само под неутрален флаг и химн и при наличието на чисто допинг минало.
65
 Видими 
25 Декември 2017 17:19
А болшинството твърди, че Русия е велика супер сила.
25 Декември 2017 17:29
"Върху триката, както и върху бобовете и шейните е имало червени мотиви. Ръководството на МОК е поискало те да бъдат заменени с "по-малко червен цвят",

МОК направо да поиска от руските олимпийци трика в син цвят , с надпис СДС и "Времето е наше !"
Нема се излагаме, я.
25 Декември 2017 17:29
а в цветовете на дъгата не искат ли?!
25 Декември 2017 17:33
След като назначи своите управители в Западните губернии, значи е свръхвелика сила.
25 Декември 2017 17:35
МОК иска "по-малко червено" по екипите

Всеки започна да се бъзика с Британия...

https://www.royal.uk/presentation-colours
25 Декември 2017 17:38
МОК иска "по-малко червено" по екипите на руските състезатели в Пьончан


А добре! Чудесно! Подкрепям напълно. И припомням, какво аз искам от МОК. МОК да се не праи на "дръж ми капата", щото нема да го изпусна и ще пострадат тия корумпирани МОКаджийски бюрократи ама много. Припомням ВИ:

http://www.segabg.com/replies.php?id=305712
25 Декември 2017 17:49
Световно известните корумпета съвсем са се разпасали.Искали червеното да не червено,,утре ще поискат на черното да викаме бяло....
Идиотщина след идиотщина...
25 Декември 2017 17:57
МОК иска "по-малко червено" по екипите на руските състезатели в Пьончан

Уплашили са се от заканите нз руснаците да се издокарат с
екипите на С С С Р. А това е много страшно...
25 Декември 2017 18:06
МОК след някое време бая ще се подМОКри, когато бъдат осъдени за необоснованите с нищо обвинения на състезатели, които не са хванати в употребата на допинг. Но това ще стане едва след като Путин нарита затлъстелите спортни чиновници в РФ. Никакъв съд не би могъл да оправдае МОК при липсата на доказателства за това, в което е обвинена Русия...
25 Декември 2017 18:06
тея се взеха много на сериозно, баси изродите!
25 Декември 2017 18:18
Но това ще стане едва след като Путин нарита затлъстелите спортни чиновници в РФ.
И какво чакА Путин от 2014 насам, че не ги е наритал още?
25 Декември 2017 18:21
И какво чакА Путин от 2014 насам, че не ги е наритал още?


срещу какво?!?
срещу празните приказки на един никаквец?!?
25 Декември 2017 18:24
срещу какво?!?
срещу празните приказки на един никаквец?!?
Кого питаш? Мен или aldycrown?
25 Декември 2017 18:28
цитирал съм теб!
25 Декември 2017 18:38
цитирал съм теб!
Аха, разбрах. Тогава нека аз попитам aldycrown: срещу какво Путин трябва да нарита затлъстелите спортни чиновници в РФ?!?
срещу празните приказки на един никаквец?!?
25 Декември 2017 18:40
Биатлонист Елисеев об издевательствах над сборной: американцы начали травлю
https://politobzor.net/154215-biatlonist-eliseev-ob-izdevatelstvah-nad-sbornoy-amerikancy-nachali-travlyu.html?utm_source=topwar.ru
25 Декември 2017 18:42
Глупендери....не знаят че е избран цвят подходящ за кафявото отзад,,, като на US - рашъ хокей Сочи 2014
25 Декември 2017 18:45
А защо не розово? Много подходящ цвят на МОК.
25 Декември 2017 18:51
По-малко червено и само долу отзад.
25 Декември 2017 18:51
Туй трябва да го пробват на комшиите с изографисания влак
25 Декември 2017 18:59
Аз нямам друго обяснение за поведението на руските спортни власти, освен с тактиката на психологическото айкидо, която е формулирана от психиатъра Михаил Литвак, ние също имаме принос в тази тънка психиатрична материя... Да оставим магарето да си покаже магариите

Приемы психологического айкидо
http://i-putnik.com/priemy-psikhologicheskogo-aykido

Итак, АМОРТИЗАЦИЯ. Когда ты соглашаешься со всеми утверждениями противника. Эту тактику ещё можно назвать «Разговор психиатра с больным», ситуация почти анекдотическая. Что бы ни сказал «больной», доктор только головой кивает. Помните такую детскую присказку: «Врачи на больных не обижаются»?
25 Декември 2017 19:10
И психиатри имало сред болшинството.
25 Декември 2017 19:35
Това е само началото на унижаването на руските спортисти. А Олимпиадата още не е започнала.
По време на игрите ще има още издевателства: руснаците се усмихват предизвикателно, руснаците махат на публиката несвойствено, руснаците стоят на почетната стълбица твърде гордо.
А не ми се мисли на какви допингпроверки ще ги подлагат. Няколко пъти по-често от останалите. И повярвайте, след игрите ще има още изгърмяли със стимуланти. И тогава ехидно от МОК ще кажат " Видяхте ли, ние ги пускаме да участват, а те не си вземат поука."
Руските спортисти сгрешиха, че се съгласиха да участват при поставените от "олимпийците" условия. Майната И на подготовката и положения труд. Има по-важни неща от това-гордост, патриотизъм, самоуважение.
Мисля, че Путин очакваше точно това да стане, но реши да се прави на "добрый дядя".
25 Декември 2017 19:40
Най-после:
25.12.2017 - 20:08
Мутко покинул пост главы РФС | Русская весна
Вице-премьер Виталий Мутко на заседании исполкома Российского футбольного союза (РФС) объявил о приостановлении деятельности на посту президента организации.
Исполняющим обязанности главы организации стал генеральный директор РФС Александр Алаев.
Мутко был избран президентом РФС в сентябре 2015 года сроком на один год, а затем переизбран в 2016 году на четыре года.
Источник: http://rusvesna.su/news/1514221699
25 Декември 2017 19:46
Не съм много сигурен, че да те правят за кашмер е добре... Но сякаш, приемайки да са жертвеното агне показват, че нещата са много по-гнили из другите федерации. Някак виси въпросът дали американци, норвежци и германци са друга раса, с повече качества, за да печелят така без допинг. Така всяка руска загуба винаги ще поставя въпросът дали спечелилият е чист.
25 Декември 2017 19:58
Високотехнологичната Руска империя не може да произведе "неуловим" допинг.
Некакви недочовеци, като норвежци и германци им отмъкват медалите из под носа.
Хмм...
25 Декември 2017 20:03
eufe 25 Дек 2017 19:58
Високотехнологичната Руска империя не може да произведе "неуловим" допинг.Некакви недочовеци, като норвежци и германци им отмъкват медалите из под носа.Хмм...

Туй е нищо - слаба ракия...
Руснаците, според всеобщо преобладаващото мнение в най-авторитетните, меродавни и рупорни СМИ, назначили за президент на САЩ своя резидент Тръмп.
И за цялата комбинация руснаците се бръкнали 100,000 щ.д. - горе-доле толкоз, колкото за 1 златен медал.
Можеш ли да си представиш - 1 златен медал, и то на Зимни, дето много-много не се бръснат, за цял президент на САЩ!

И това не е всичко - предполагам на цената на 1 бронз изкараха Британия от тоз ЕС...
25 Декември 2017 20:09
Тоя същият Тръмп, дето праща на укрофашагите
Javelin-и? Да убиват ихтамнетовци?
25 Декември 2017 20:13
Аааа, нещата отишли твърде далеч!
Че той и Хитлер, който техен продукт си е бил, и той червен цвят в знаменцето е имал.
25 Декември 2017 20:20
eufe
25 Дек 2017 20:09

Не я разбираш Голямата Политика!
Резидентът Тръмп дава оръжия на укрофашагите, за да пуцат срещу руснаците, което пък развързва ръцете на руснаците да изтрепят укрофашагите.
А защо трябва да се трепят укрофашагите - питал ли си се!? Ми щото укрофашагите разработили пътната карта (кх-кх!) и дали всички необходими матриали на КНДР да изработи атомно оръжие... А КНДР граничи с Русия и за нея не е приемливо да има ядрен съсед в нейно лице.

Извод: подценяваш резидента Тръмп!
25 Декември 2017 20:22
Трябваше с този червен цвят да са
http://www.viapontika.com///uploads/svetat/masaite.jpg

или с този

http://filmisub.com/uploads/movies/19972/xJoWdqTnmu1G5mQu70N90asUc3F.jpg

или с този

http://gradcontent.com/lib/300x225/roman_legion.jpg

а може би ... с този

https://encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQ8hRbNCI532xSbuECMzHN1TdUspkIWVH2e6tGhn5bOn301BZ-f

ИЛИ ПЪК ВСЕ ПАК ТОЗИ, А?

https://cdnimg.rg.ru/img/content/145/49/42/005_default_d_850.jpg

25 Декември 2017 20:44
Ганий,
Това да свържеш северно корейската ядрена програма с Украйна го може само олгински трол.
Подпомогнат от .ru СМИ.
25 Декември 2017 20:50
Ганий е велик изобретател на форумни глупости и незаменим в губенето на спорове, поради остър дефицит на аргументи.
Форумът има нужда и от тролове.
25 Декември 2017 20:51
имало е червени мотиви

Тия от Американско са сетили за Червената армия и за флага на СССР
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MHcgyI_Y3xI
И че няма да я има -- намислената победа
25 Декември 2017 21:09
Руските спортисти сгрешиха, че се съгласиха да участват при поставените от "олимпийците" условия. Майната И на подготовката и положения труд. Има по-важни неща от това- гордост, патриотизъм, самоуважение.
Е да ама - някои може би се надяват, да спечелят по нещо - та затова. Всеки сам решава.
25 Декември 2017 21:14
/:/ МОК иска "по-малко червено" по екипите на руските състезатели в Пьончан
....................................................................................
МОК, ако продължи да се еб@ва с руските оримпийци/ с Русия, всъщност!/, може да ги види руските олимпийци по олимпийските стадиони, облечени в екипи с ДВУкольора на...Георгиевская ленточка !!!
25 Декември 2017 21:17
северно-корейската ядрена програма + Украйна
А какви са фактите?
1) да приемем, че никой от тука четящите и пишещите не знае корейски и не живее в Северна Корея
2) нито е работил в заводите за ракетна техника, останали след разпада на СССР в днешна Украйна
3) че тия, които са работили там - са искали да заработят нещо, след като всичко е оставено на самотек и безпаричие
4) и че тия хора или други, са предложили определени знания на севернокорейците.

За 4-то няма как да знаем, понеже те и не са информирали - по света и у нас.
25 Декември 2017 21:26
eufe 25 Дек 2017 20:44
Ганий, Това да свържеш северно корейската ядрена програма с Украйна го може само олгински трол.Подпомогнат от .ru СМИ.

Пръдлико Де Насерит
Ганий е велик изобретател на форумни глупости и незаменим в губенето на спорове, поради остър дефицит на аргументи. Форумът има нужда и от тролове.

Пием от непропагандните извори - Ню Йоркски Времена, Ройтерови и т.н.!

North Korea’s Missile Success Is Linked to Ukrainian Plant, Investigators Say
North Korea’s success in testing an intercontinental ballistic missile that appears able to reach the United States was made possible by black-market purchases of powerful rocket engines probably from a Ukrainian factory with historical ties to Russia’s missile program, according to an expert analysis being published Monday and classified assessments by American intelligence agencies.
The studies may solve the mystery of how North Korea began succeeding so suddenly after a string of fiery missile failures, some of which may have been caused by American sabotage of its supply chains and cyberattacks on its launches. After those failures, the North changed designs and suppliers in the past two years, according to a new study by Michael Elleman, a missile expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/14/world/asia/north-korea-missiles-ukraine-factory.html

Вж също
Ukraine plant sucked into North Korea missile row has fallen on hard times
https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missiles-ukraine/ukraine-plant-sucked-into-north-korea-missile-row-has-fallen-on-hard-times-idUSKCN1AY284
и т.н.

Чуй!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4IRMYuE1hI

То сигурно и вица не го знаете - пред паметника на Шуберт - "Ееееееееееееех, Шопен, Шопен... "Малка нощна музика", а!? Дъ-дъ-дъ-дъъъъъъъъъъъъъъъъъъъ!"

25 Декември 2017 21:32
MOK стават смешни.


Освен това.. не знаех, че могат да налагат и такива ограничения.
25 Декември 2017 21:46
Някаква си организацийка МОК пържи как си ще великата космическа империя Русия на Путин!
И Русия подскача ли, подскача послушничко!
ЗИПе, де си бре да си изокаш нещо за руското имперско величие?
Буххаааа-хаа-хааааа!
25 Декември 2017 21:49
Сгугню
25 Дек 2017 21:46
Мнения: 13,906
От: Rwanda
Скрий: Име,IP
Някаква си организацийка МОК пържи как си ще великата космическа империя Русия на Путин!
И Русия подскача ли, подскача послушничко!
ЗИПе, де си бре да си изокаш нещо за руското имперско величие?
Буххаааа-хаа-хааааа!


сгуги, нали не мислиш, че ответ няма да има?!?
25 Декември 2017 21:51
eufe
25 Дек 2017 19:58

Високотехнологичната Руска империя не може да произведе "неуловим" допинг.
Некакви недочовеци, като норвежци и германци им отмъкват медалите из под носа.
Хмм...


Не може да плати достатъчно на корумпираните МОКаджии. Не се беше сетил, че тия са корумпирани, нали? И сега си много изненадан, как е възможно некой да си помисли, че тия свети люде са корумпирани. Ми корумпирани са. И не ги корумпира Русия, щото както и ти намекваш, Русия е слаба ракия.
25 Декември 2017 21:51
Някаква си организацийка МОК пържи как си ще великата космическа империя Русия на Путин!

Нищо не пържи. РФ няма нищо общо с гаврата на която се подлагат различните спортни федерации. Темнейший рече - който иска да участва при тези условия, нека да участва. Правителството никому няма да пречи във взимането на негово, индивидуално решение.
25 Декември 2017 21:53
Ганий
25 Дек 2017 20:03


eufe 25 Дек 2017 19:58
Високотехнологичната Руска империя не може да произведе "неуловим" допинг.Некакви недочовеци, като норвежци и германци им отмъкват медалите из под носа.Хмм...

Туй е нищо - слаба ракия...
Руснаците, според всеобщо преобладаващото мнение в най-авторитетните, меродавни и рупорни СМИ, назначили за президент на САЩ своя резидент Тръмп.
И за цялата комбинация руснаците се бръкнали 100,000 щ.д. - горе-доле толкоз, колкото за 1 златен медал.
Можеш ли да си представиш - 1 златен медал, и то на Зимни, дето много-много не се бръснат, за цял президент на САЩ!

И това не е всичко - предполагам на цената на 1 бронз изкараха Британия от тоз ЕС...


Сега ше цепнат и Каталуния.
25 Декември 2017 21:55
сгуги, нали не мислиш, че ответ няма да има?!?


Ах, тези тайнствени заплахи с ответ от Путинова Русия, ах!
Оня ден и Греф се изцепи в същия стил - ако Западът продължавали със санкциите, щели били да видят те!
Какво ще видят, бре?

25 Декември 2017 21:56
Нищо не пържи. РФ няма нищо общо с гаврата на която се подлагат различните спортни федерации. Темнейший рече - който иска да участва при тези условия, нека да участва. Правителството никому няма да пречи във взимането на негово, индивидуално решение.


Тва Пархоменко не е ли руски чиновник?
Нищо общо нямала РФ, как ли пък не.
Иди питай Путин дали се чувства, все едно няма нищо общо!
25 Декември 2017 22:00

eufe
25 Дек 2017 17:19
Мнения: 103
От: Bulgaria
Скрий: Име,IP
А болшинството твърди, че Русия е велика супер сила.


Барка я разкъса на парчета !
Клинтон, Камерон, Оландо я довършиха !
Скоро Новый год Путин пада !
ЕУФОРИЯ выше крыши.....
25 Декември 2017 22:00
Сгугню се е заел да си набави необходимата доза гневни реплики срещу него преди лягане. Ей, и на празника не може да се зареди със светли чувства и това си е!
25 Декември 2017 22:01
Иди питай Путин дали се чувства, все едно няма нищо общо!

Питаха го. Отговори. 'Не ние приятно' - рече. 'Но никому няма да пречим да участва, ако иска'. Но държавата няма нищо общо с участието на спортистите, техните костюми и прочия. Затова никой никого не пържи. А тези, които са се съгласили да участват под флага на МОК, ще изпълняват техните изисквания. Сега, номинално, те са техни спортисти.
25 Декември 2017 22:01
Ако новината не е фейк, това е някаква върховна простотия. От Китай искат ли по-малко червен цвят? Примерно да си сменят знамето?
