/:/ МОК иска "по-малко червено" по екипите на руските състезатели в Пьончан

Ганий 25 Декември 2017 21:26 eufe 25 Дек 2017 20:44

Ганий, Това да свържеш северно корейската ядрена програма с Украйна го може само олгински трол.Подпомогнат от .ru СМИ.

Пръдлико Де Насерит

Ганий е велик изобретател на форумни глупости и незаменим в губенето на спорове, поради остър дефицит на аргументи. Форумът има нужда и от тролове.

Пием от непропагандните извори - Ню Йоркски Времена, Ройтерови и т.н.!



North Korea’s Missile Success Is Linked to Ukrainian Plant, Investigators Say

North Korea’s success in testing an intercontinental ballistic missile that appears able to reach the United States was made possible by black-market purchases of powerful rocket engines probably from a Ukrainian factory with historical ties to Russia’s missile program, according to an expert analysis being published Monday and classified assessments by American intelligence agencies.

The studies may solve the mystery of how North Korea began succeeding so suddenly after a string of fiery missile failures, some of which may have been caused by American sabotage of its supply chains and cyberattacks on its launches. After those failures, the North changed designs and suppliers in the past two years, according to a new study by Michael Elleman, a missile expert at the International Institute for Strategic Studies.



https://www.nytimes.com/2017/08/14/world/asia/north-korea-missiles-ukraine-factory.html



Вж също

Ukraine plant sucked into North Korea missile row has fallen on hard times

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-northkorea-missiles-ukraine/ukraine-plant-sucked-into-north-korea-missile-row-has-fallen-on-hard-times-idUSKCN1AY284

и т.н.



Чуй!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_4IRMYuE1hI



То сигурно и вица не го знаете - пред паметника на Шуберт - "Ееееееееееееех, Шопен, Шопен... "Малка нощна музика", а!? Дъ-дъ-дъ-дъъъъъъъъъъъъъъъъъъъ!"



