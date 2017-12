Европейците ще запазят правата си на Острова и след Брекзит

08 Декември 2017 20:29

Campaigners for British citizens living in Europe have reacted with fury over claims from both sides that their rights have been guaranteed by the deal, claiming they have been “sold down a grubby river”.



They are concerned that while EU citizens living in the UK will continue to have the freedom to move and work around Europe, they will not, leaving them “landlocked” in the country they have settled in.



“This deal is even worse than we expected. After 18 months of wrangling the UK and EU have sold 4.5 mn people down the river in a grubby bargain that will have a severe impact on ordinary people’s ability to live their lives as we do now,” said Jane Golding, a British lawyer living in German and chair of the British in Europe campaign group.



They say the European Commission has reneged on a promise that UK citizens, who had moved to Europe in good faith, would continue to have freedom of movement rights



“This is a double disaster for British people living in Europe. At the moment, not only is it unclear whether we keep our automatic residency rights, but it looks like we can also kiss goodbye to continuing free movement beyond any agreed transition period – which so many of us who work across Europe rely on to support our families,” Golding added.



She said the UK “wasted a precious opportunity” to take up the Commission’s offer of status quo back in June.