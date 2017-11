Историческа визита на Борисов в Рияд беше "помрачена" от Иран

D4D5 29 Ноември 2017 21:46





Al Arabiya English‏Verified account @AlArabiya_Eng

4m4 minutes ago



Upon her arrival, British PM #TheresaMay was welcomed by #Saudi King Salman, Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar, FM Adel al-Jubeir and a number of officials



https://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/gulf/2017/11/29/British-PM-Theresa-May-arrives-in-Saudi-Arabia-on-official-visit.html



Нашия що не го споменават? Стана тарапана при краляAl Arabiya English‏Verified account @AlArabiya_Eng4m4 minutes agoUpon her arrival, British PM #TheresaMay was welcomed by #Saudi King Salman, Riyadh Governor Prince Faisal bin Bandar, FM Adel al-Jubeir and a number of officialshttps://english.alarabiya.net/en/News/gulf/2017/11/29/British-PM-Theresa-May-arrives-in-Saudi-Arabia-on-official-visit.htmlНашия що не го споменават?