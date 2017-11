Gringo 08 Ноември 2017 22:05

Firmin

08 Ноември 2017 21:45

Braтя!

.



.

Don't make Mary Jacobs's mistake. She invented the bra (out of two hankies and a ribbon) and was able to sell her patent for $15,000 in 1914. Although this was a princely sum then, she practically gave it away since (as you know) her invention soon took hold and her patent eventually was worth $15 million.

Patent Attorney David Pressman

. Firmin08 Ноември 2017 21:45Braтя!Don't make Mary Jacobs's mistake. She invented the bra (out of two hankies and a ribbon) and was able to sell her patent for $15,000 in 1914. Although this was a princely sum then, she practically gave it away since (as you know) her invention soon took hold and her patent eventually was worth $15 million.Patent Attorney David Pressman