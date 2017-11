ЕС губи 60 млрд. евро заради офшорните зони

Ганий 08 Ноември 2017 12:06 Leaked docs spark ethics accusation against Prince Charles

Prince Charles faced accusations of a conflict of interest Tuesday after leaked financial documents showed he advocated for an issue that may have benefited a company that counted his estate among its investors, the BBC reports.

While Charles, a longtime environmental advocate, campaigned for changes to two key climate change agreements between 2007 and 2008, his estate, known as the Duchy of Cornwall, was invested in a Bermuda-based company that wanted the same changes, according to the report.

