Тереза Мей остава премиер на Великобритания срещу 1 млрд. лири

26 Юни 2017 20:33

Job done? May will certainly hope so. Everything that gives her the strength and stability she lost on 8 June helps to steady her ship and give her new government time to settle. Unless something goes very badly wrong on Thursday, the Queen’s Speech will now pass in the Commons.



But this deal shakes the pillars that uphold not just the politics of Britain but the politics of Ireland and Northern Ireland too. The price May has paid for it is hugely disruptive and potentially bankrupting – and will far exceed the £1bn price tag for the DUP’s offer of support in yesterday’s three-page agreement.



May now has to explain something tough and unpalatable not just to her party or her critics or to the devolved governments of Scotland and Wales, but to England, to NHS staff and to public service workers generally.



She has to explain why the 1.8 million inhabitants of Northern Ireland, each of whom already receives more financial support from the British taxpayer than those in the rest of the UK, are entitled to another dollop of the extra public spending that has been so long denied to the other 63 million.

https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jun/26/shoddy-dup-deal-cost-theresa-may-more-1bn