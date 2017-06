Санирането превърнало "Гренфел тауър" във факла

sim4o 18 Юни 2017 19:10 Писано бе многократно, колчем дойдеше дума за санирането ..

On 11 April 1996, a fire broke out inside the passenger terminal of Düsseldorf Airport, Germany, killing 17 people.[1] As of 2013, it is the worst structural fire to have occurred in any commercial airport building.[2] According to various sources, between 62[2] and 88[1] people were injured. The catastrophic conflagration is considered a prime example for a polystyrene fire, illustrating the flammability of such material. Approximately 1,000 firefighters were involved in extinguishing the blaz..