Бившият шеф на ФБР потвърди, че Тръмп искал спиране на разследване

08 Юни 2017 22:38

Comey’s testimony about Trump’s pressure plays will not likely help the president’s flagging standing with voters, which clocks in at a new low of 34 percent job approval rating in a Quinnipiac University poll today.



But the fact that Comey makes it clear that while Trump might have been untoward he was not engaging in criminal conduct, which will allow the White House to take a deep breath.

