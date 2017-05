Гърция се готви да откаже нов транш от спасителната програма

30 Май 2017 20:59



Greek fin min Tsakalotos talking to Reuters 30 May



" Bild has distorted what I said yesterday. I never said that Greece would not repay its debt in July" There is no such issue"



"What I did say is that the disbursement (of bailout money) was not an issue, because all sides agreed that we have kept to our commitments.



But the Greek govt feels that a disbursement without clarity on debt is not enough to turn the Greek economy around."

фалшива тревога е туй:парите няма да ги откажат.