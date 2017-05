Независимите вестници изчезват и в САЩ

01 Май 2017 21:00

Trump Says He'd Meet With North Korea's Kim If Situation's Right

-- President Donald Trump said he would meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un amid heightened tensions over his country’s nuclear weapons program if the circumstances were right.

“If it would be appropriate for me to meet with him, I would absolutely, I would be honored to do it,” Trump said Monday in an interview with Bloomberg News. “If it’s under the, again, under the right circumstances. But I would do that.”





http://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/trump-says-hed-meet-with-north-koreas-kim-if-situations-right/ar-BBAAX1y?li=BBmkt5R&ocid=spartanntp