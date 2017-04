Държим се така, сякаш нямаме деца

14 Април 2017 07:17

Търся убежище през книгите, през историите на хората до мен и през тайното знание, което имах като дете, от първите книги и първите филми в градското кино, от майка ми и баща ми, че доброто накрая побеждава. Не може да са ме лъгали. И както всеки, който има дете, знае, убежището не е за нас, а за нашите деца, за тези, които продължават нататък

“…my friend who was very dear to me and who endured dangers beside me, Enkidu my brother, whom I loved, the end of mortality has overtaken him. I wept for him seven days and nights till the worm fastened on him. Because of my brother I am afraid of death, because of my brother I stray through the wilderness and cannot rest…”



She answered, “Gilgamesh, where are you hurrying to? You will never find that life for which you are looking. When the gods created man they allotted to him death, but life they retained in their own keeping. As for you, Gilgamesh, fill your belly with good things; day and night, night and day, dance and be merry, feast and rejoice. Let your clothes be fresh, bathe yourself in water, cherish the little child that holds your hand, and make your wife happy in your embrace; for this too is the lot of man.”

Светли празници и много светлина в душата!