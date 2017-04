Пхенян е готов за война със САЩ

Doziris1 11 Април 2017 23:40 North Korea state media warns of nuclear strike if provoked as U.S. warships approach



* North Korea media warns of nuclear strike on U.S. if provoked



* U.S. warships head for Korean peninsula



* Trump says North Korea "looking for trouble"



* Russia "really worried" about possible U.S. attack on North (Adds Trump Tweet)



http://finance.yahoo.com/news/north-korea-state-media-warns-100014004.html