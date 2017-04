Арестуваха треньор за "черно тото" след 0:12 от "Барса Б"

04 Април 2017 21:06

On 11 April 2001, the Australian and American Samoa national association football teams played each other in a qualifying match for the 2002 FIFA World Cup. The match was played at the International Sports Stadium in Coffs Harbour, Australia. Australia set a world record for the largest victory in an international football match, winning the game 31–0.





Играят си на шикалки!https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Australia_31%E2%80%930_American_Samoa