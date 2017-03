Децата от Пушкинския площад - новите лица на протеста в Русия

Ганий 30 Март 2017 22:07 Мдааааааааа.......



150 Years After Sale of Alaska, Some Russians Have Second Thoughts



So the 150th anniversary on Thursday of Russia’s sale of Alaska to the United States — an event that few Americans may notice

...

The treaty — setting the price at $7.2 million, or about $125 million today — was negotiated and signed by Eduard de Stoeckl, Russia’s minister to the United States, and William H. Seward, the American secretary of state.

...



